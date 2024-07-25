If you’re diving into the new romance-themed expansion, you’ll likely want to know all dates you can go on in Sims 4 Lovestruck. There are various types of dates available, ranging from those ever-awkward first dates to new areas and activities that only unlock once you progress a relationship further. Let’s get into it!

There are three date types in the Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion: Getting to Know You, Romantic Date, and Romantic Repair.

You start off with Getting to Know You dates, which is the initial date you go on. These take place before there is much of a romantic bond between two Sims, so you’ll need to spend it working on increasing the relationship.

Once you’ve been on a successful first date, you can choose the Romantic Date option. These are more fleshed-out experiences, which are very good for increasing existing romantic bonds.

Lastly, when things are on the precipice of going south, there are Romantic Repair dates. These are handy if you want to give a rocky relationship one last shot, wildly boosting your romance level to get another try at love.

The new dates in Sims 4 Lovestruck can take place in a wide range of locations. There doesn’t appear to be any tangible gameplay benefit to picking one place over another. That said, if you know your partner’s turn-ons and turn-offs, it’s worth tailoring your date location to that. For example, if they hate reading, we wouldn’t recommend taking them to a library.

Here’s a list of locations you can go on dates to:

Your Sim’s house

Club

Gym

Lounge

Park

Any public location in the base game or expansion packs (e.g. libraries, bars, horse ranches)

Those are all the dates you can go on in The Sims 4 Lovestruck! For more on the expansion, check out the best build and buy items, how to achieve a Very Satisfied relationship, and the best cheats to use.

