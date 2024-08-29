All Chalice Locations in Visions of Mana

Chalices are a key collectible in Visions of Mana, as they determine how many Ability Seed slots your characters have to work with. That’s why we’re here to help you find every Chalice in the game with this handy guide.

Visions of Mana Chalice Locations – Where to Find Every Chalice for Val, Careena, Morley, Palamena, and Julei

There are a total of 20 Chalices to track down in Visions of Mana, with four tied to each member of your party.

The first three for each character are trickier to uncover, as they’re in treasure chests scattered across the entire game. The final Chalices, meanwhile, are all in the same place, but they can’t be accessed until you reach the post game.

We’ve laid out the location of each group of Chalices down below. Bear in mind that it’s best to gather these as you progress the main story, but it’s also more than possible to backtrack and grab any that you’ve missed after you gain the ability to fly using Ramcoh.

All Chalice of Hope Locations in Visions of Mana

The first Chalice type is the Chalice of Hope. These belong to Val, and are much more spaced out in terms of when you find them.

Chalice of Hope 1 Location

The first one is found in Dura Gorge near the Ahrvet’s Pasture entrance. Enter the area, and then use the Wind Vessel to activate a wind gust that takes you to the upper level. Once there, head toward the treasure chest across the nearby gap.

Jump over the gap, and then open the chest to collect the Chalice.

Chalice of Hope 2 Location

The next drinknig device of power can’t be accessed until you start to hunt down the Benevedons, and more specifically until you chase one to the Floating Isle of Ulul.

Go to Ulul, and then continue forward into the Isle. Once you’re southwest of the large lake, look for the treasure chest underneath a tree and surrounded by rocks.

Open the chest, and another valuable will be in your possession.

Chalice of Hope 3 Location

After that, you need to go to Dorpher Volcano. Once there, continue forward and then take the road that leads to the left section of the area. Follow the road until you have the option to turn down a path to your right. Take the right path, and then follow it all the way down until you reach a treasure chest.

Open the chest, and you’ll obtain yet another Ability Seed slot booster.

Chalice of Hope 4 Location

The fourth Chalice of Hope can’t be obtained until you enter the post game of Visions of Mana.

Once you clear the game and jump back into your file, you can then fly over to Illystana and go to Niccolo’s Shop. Once there, you can buy the final Chalice of Hope for 200 Niccolo Coins. If you’re short on this currency, then you can exchange any Corestones you’re not using until you have enough.

All Chalice of Loyalty Locations in Visions of Mana

Next up are the Chalices of Loyalty, which are tied to Careena. These are a little more evenly spaced out than Val’s, but some can be easy to miss if you aren’t careful.

Chalice of Loyalty 1 Location

The first Chalice is found down the staircase to the south of the upper level in Tatoh Temple. It’s easiest to clear the temple and then use air dashes to reach the staircase, running down the stairs to the chest afterward.

Open the chest, and yet another Chalice will be at your disposal.

Chalice of Loyalty 2 Location

The next Chalice is in the Wind Sanctum. To reach it, continue through the area until you’re on the floating island due South of the Longren entrance. make your way to the treasure chest to the right, near a rock wall.

Open the chest to secure yet another Chalice.

Chalice of Loyalty 3 Location

The third Chalice of Loyalty is in the Wendel Temple. Make your way up to the temple’s third floor, and then continue on until you reach the narrow pathway at its center. At the southern tip of this segment, you’ll find a treasure chest.

Pop the chest open and nab the Chalice to bring Careena’s Ability slot count up another notch.

Chalice of Loyalty 4 Location

Like with the last Chalice of Hope, the final Chalcie of Loyalty can only be obtained in the post game from Niccolo’s shop for 200 Niccolo Coins. Be sure to sell off any spare Corestones you have if you’re short on dough, and don’t be afraid to grind through some enemies for extra Corestones to sell.

All Chalice of Tomorrow Locations in Visions of Mana

Third on the list of drinking devices you need to collect are the Chalices of Tomorrow. These drive up Morley’s Ability Seed slot count, and are some of the easiest collectibles to find in the game.

Chalice of Tomorrow 1 Location

The first one is one of the easiest to spot in the entire game. Just make your way to the eastern Mylos Woods exit and you’ll see a treasure chest right next to it.

Bust open the chest to collect its valuables, and then continue on toward the next collectible.

Chalice of Tomorrow 2 Location

The second of Morley’s Chalices is just as easy to find. Simply head to the top floor of the Passagean Tomespire, and the treasure chest will be right in the opening to the next room as you approach the boss arena.

Open up the chest and secure the collectible inside to move yet closer to completing Morley’s Ability Seed Slots.

Chalice of Tomorrow 3 Location

For the third of Morley’s Chalices, head to Castle Cresceno. Make your way to the second floor, and then look for a pile of gears in the upper right corner of the room. You’ll know you have the right pile when you see a treasure chest on top of them.

Climb the gears and open the chest to cross another collectible off the list.

Chalice of Tomorrow 4 Location

You already know what we’re going to say here. After you start the post game, head to Niccolo’s Shop to purchase the final Chalice of Tomorrow for the hefty sum of 200 Niccolo Coins.

All Chalice of Heirdom Locations in Visions of Mana

Fourth on the list of Chalice types are the Chalices of Heirdom, which belong to Palamena. Hers aren’t too tricky to find, but only so long as you’re willing to stray from the beaten path just enough to gather the rewards hidden there.

Chalice of Heirdom 1 Location

The first one can be found in the second later of the Gamurda Mines.

Make your way to the second layer, and then head toward to southern section. Once there, use the Earth Elemental Golems to smash the rock wall to the left. Doing so reveals a hidden chest near another golem you can activate.

Open up the chest and collect the treasure to begin Palamena’s climb toward perfection.

Chalice of Heirdom 2 Location

The second Chalice of Heirdom is a little easier to find. Head to Log’grattzo and enter the Archives. Once inside, look behind the pile of books on the right side of the room to discover a treasure chest.

Pop open the chest, and then move along toward the next location.

Chalice of Heirdom 3 Location

The third of Palamena’s Chalices isn’t available until you gain access to the Luka Ruins Undertemple.

Once you’re inside the dungeon, make your way south until you’re past the giant bridge at the center of the map. Then, make your way to the treasure chest on the lower right underside of the bridge. It’s easiest to reach when you raise the area’s water level using Water Elementals.

Claim your reward from the chest, and then set off after the next collectible on the list.

Chalice of Heirdom 4 Location

Fourth verse, same as the first. Once you enter the post game, you can purchase the last Chalice of Heirdom from Niccolo’s Shop for 200 Niccolo Coins.

All Chalice of Change Locations in Visions of Mana

Finaly, there are the Chalices of Change. These are tied to Julei, and as such they all appear in mid and late game locations.

Chalice of Change 1 Location

The first is found in the Mylos Backwoods. Make your way to the large island at the center of the poisonous swamp, and then look for a treasure chest on its southern edge.

Collect your prize, and move along to the next location.

Chalice of Change 2 Location

For the second of Julei’s cups, continue forward into the Sanctuary of Mana. Make your way through the area until you’re at the center right edge. Ince there, you should see a treasure chest on a pedestal.

Bust that bad boy open, and you’ll have secured yet another vital resource.

Chalice of Change 3 Location

Next up is the third of Julei’s Chalices. To reach it, head to the Floating Isle of Ulul and then continue forward until you come to a plant you can ride with Wood Elementals to reach a high cliff to the northeast. Ride the plant to the cliff, and then climb further up to reach a treasure chest to your right.

Collect the treasure within, and then make way toward the last of this group of collectible.

Chalice of Change 4 Location

You know the drill at this point. Reach the post game, go to Niccolo’s Emporium, and purchase the last Chalice of Change for 200 Niccolo Coins.

And that’s all of the locations of every Chalice type in Visions of Mana. With any luck, this guide will save you a mountain of headaches digging through every other treasure chest in the game. For more helpful tips and tricks, take a look at our Lil Cactus locations guide or our Best Weapons guide.

