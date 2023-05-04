All Caij Bounty Targets in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Not long after you reach Pyloon’s Saloon in Koboh and reunite with a handful of familiar faces from Respawn Entertainment’s predecessor, you’ll be introduced to a mysterious character called Caij Vanda. She’ll give you a bounty hunting questline that tasks you with eliminating a bunch of bounty targets. For those wondering who all the Caij bounty targets are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we’ve got all the intel. Let’s get started, shall we?

All Caij Bounties and Their Locations

In total, there are 17 bounty targets to take down in Jedi Survivor. For those who complete this side quest, you’ll earn yourself the Caij Match Achievement/ Trophy. Here’s the full bounties list (H/T, WoW Quests):

Bounty Hunter Location Masi Finau Hangar Bay Exterior, Nova Garon.

In 11-0810 Satellite Station. Kle-0 Hangar Bay Exterior, Nova Garon.

In 11-0810 Satellite Station. Fenn Finau Hangar Bay Exterior, Nova Garon.

In 11-0810 Satellite Station. Korej Jim Devastated Settlement, Koboh.

Unmissable, Quest-Related. Gatt Medo Freight Handling Depot, Coruscant.

Below the Meditation Point in a room with conveyor belts. Selfin Jook Observatory Understructure, Koboh.

From the Meditation Point, use the zipline to go up and then climb the floating platform. Corde the Half Halls of Ranvell, Jedha.

From the Meditation Point, look to your left and use the zipline to head upto the cliff above. PR-85T the Other Half Halls of Ranvell, Jedha.

This chap accompanies Corde the Half. Mash Automated Forge, Shattered Moon.

From the Meditation Point, head into the tunnel. Yuhong Path of Restoration, Jedha.

Attacks Cal near the Meditation Point. Vaslyn Martz Fogged Expanse, Koboh

Once you’ve cleared the area, head east from the Meditation Point and once you pass the body of a Stormtrooper, you’ll find your target. Kip Ostar Derelict Dam, Koboh.

From the Meditation Point, head right and then turn around. Go past the Roller Mine and you’ll find your next target in a tunnel. Meyen Corr Boiling Bluff, Koboh.

South of the Meditation Point between Boiling Bluff and the Untamed Downs. Raz Forest Array, Koboh.

From the Meditation Point, carefully manoeuver your way across the broken platforms and climb the rusted walkways. Near where you found the bird in main story mission, you’ll come across Raz. Killi Oso Timeworn Bridge, Jedha.

Once you’ve completed 14 bounties, you’ll unlock this bounty target. Jo the Cannibal Loading Gantry, Koboh.

Once you’ve completed 15 bounties, you’ll unlock this target. Caij Vanda Devastated Settlement, Koboh.

Once you’ve completed 16 bounties, you’ll unlock this target.

What Do You Get for Killing Bounties?

Vanquishing bounty targets in Jedi Survivor will earn Cal Bounty Pucks. These can be exchanged for cool new rewards, like unique upgrades for your Blaster and BD-1. Speak to Caij in Plyoon’s Saloon to trade in all your earned Bounty Pucks.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on who all the Caij bounty targets are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more, here’s how to use the orange balloons in the game. Otherwise, feel free to explore our further coverage down below before you go.

