How to Use Floating Orange Balloons in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

In a galaxy-spanning adventure that takes you to a handful of different planets, you’ll learn a few different ways to get Cal Kestis from A to B. Indeed, much like a Metroidvania, you’ll unlock a bunch of handy manoeuvers that allow you to access previously unreachable areas. As a result, you may be left wondering how to use the floating orange balloons in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If so, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Do the Floating Orange Balloons Do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Answered

Much like green laser barriers and blue electric fuses, you’re going to need to unlock a specific special ability to use the floating orange balloons in Jedi Survivor. To cut right to the chase: you’re going to need to unlock the Grappling Hook before you can jump onto the orange balloons.

For those unaware, players will naturally unlock the Grappling Hook as they play the game. However, because this specific ability can only be unlocked late in the game – around 10-12 hours into the main story – some players may be wondering what the yellow balloons actually do.

In short, the Grappling Hook is a mandatory unlock that cannot be missed. Once you have the Grappling Hook, all you need to do is press L2 on PS5/ LT on Xbox to grapple onto a yellow balloon, which will allow you to access previously inaccessible areas in the game.

And, that brings us to the end of our guide on how to use the floating orange balloons in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more, here’s how to get the Stables chest in the game. Of course, if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

