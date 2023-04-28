Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Getting from A to B in Respawn Entertainment’s latest sequel often involves a lot of wall-running, platforming, and puzzle-solving. But as you get deeper, you’ll notice quite a few doors that are locked by blue electric fuses. If you’re here, you’re probably curious as to how to open the blue battery doors in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Well, down below, we’ll clue you in on how to do just that. Let’s get into the details, shall we?

How to Open the Blue Battery Doors in Jedi Survivor

Much like getting past the green laser barriers, you’ll need to reach a specific point in the story of Jedi Survivor and unlock a special ability. This ability is called Electro Dart, which allows BD-1 to open the locked doors with blue electric fuses dotted around the game by firing a dart into them and shorting the circuits.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

While the objective that eventually awards you with the Electro Dart upgrade begins on Koboh – titled Search for the Compass – you’ll actually find that there’s more to this mission than meets the eye. We won’t go into too many details, as it’s major spoiler territory, but be safe in the knowledge that you’ll naturally unlock the Electro Dart late in the game when you’re tasked with investigating a Lucrehulk that’s crashed in the Fogged Expanse area.

In other words, you won’t be able to miss the Electro Dart, as it’s an essential upgrade that Cal picks up along his journey in Jedi Survivor.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on how to open locked doors with blue electric fuses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more, here’s who voices the adorably cute froggy Turgle. Or alternatively, take a look at our further coverage down below.

Related Posts