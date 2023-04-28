Who Voices Turgle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Answered

Respawn Entertainment

For all the likable and funny characters players meet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, none have captured the attention of the fanbase like Turgle. But which actor voices the iconic Turgle in Jedi: Survivor?

The bizarre frog-like creature is first met when players get to Koboh, being targeted by angry Bedlam Raiders for selling them a piece of fake technology he claimed was legitimate.

Players save the endearing con-artist from the Raiders, with Turgle eternally grateful for Cal’s generosity and, while he plays a peripheral role in the story past that point, his popularity means plenty of players have kept him at the forefront of their minds.

Such an iconic character – even if it’s Jar Jar Binks-esque – demands recognition for the actor that brought him to life.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Turgle Voice Actor Revealed

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Turgle is voiced by Richard Steven Horvitz.

Horvitz is an American voice actor and comedian who has contributed to numerous video games and animated shows over the years, including World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Ratcher & Clank: Rift Apart (Zurkon Jr) and Fallout 76 (Beggar).

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

The frog-like specimen’s voice has rapidly grown to be iconic because of its whiny nature, paired with the hilarious character design and googly eyes.

Once the main Star Wars Jedi: Survivor narrative has been completed and New Game Plus mode has been unlocked, players can find Turgle in the Koboh Saloon where he’s still up to his usual con-artist tricks and trying to encourage Cal to explore and gain more artefacts for his benefits.

That’s everything to know about Turgle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including who voices the frog-like creature. Whether he returns in a future Respawn title is up in the air but, given the acclaim and popularity Jedi: Survivor has received so far, he could be back in the near future.

