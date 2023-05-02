How to Get Stables Chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Over the course of your planet-hopping adventure in Jedi Survivor, you’ll make your way through a myriad of different environments filled with their own flora and fauna. Not too long after landing on the second world, Koboh, you may come across a barn in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering how to get the Stables Chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With that in mind, let’s get into the nitty-gritty details.

How to Reach the Stables Chest in Jedi Survivor

As we briefly mentioned up top, the Stables Chest can be found in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost in Koboh. However, to reach the Chest inside the ranch, you’re going to need a couple of things.

Firstly, you’re going to need to have unlocked the Nekko Mount and the Nekko Mount Jump abilities, which allows Cal to not only tame the two-legged mounts, but jump with them as well. Both abilities are unlocked as you progress through the main story on Koboh.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Meanwhile, to actually enter the stables in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost, you’ll need to jump while mounted upon your Nekko into one of the the open windows on the first floor. Essentially, jumping while aboard your Nekko will give you a boost to the height of your jump. Once inside, open the trapdoor with Force Lift and you’ll be able to access the Stables Chest.

What’s in the Stables Chest in Jedi Survivor? Answered

Inside the Stables Chest, you’ll find some Unique Metal, which can be used to customize Cal’s Lightsaber with different colours in Jedi Survivor. In short, it’s purely a cosmetic resource, so it shouldn’t have any impact on the moment-to-moment gameplay.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query about how to get the Stables Chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more, here’s how to open the locked doors with blue fuses. Of course, if you’d prefer, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

