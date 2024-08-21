All Black Myth: Wukong Shrine Locations

As with any good Soulslike, the world of Black Myth: Wukong is filled with checkpoints where you can heal, fast travel, and level up. In this case, these checkpoints take the forms of Shrines. Here’s how to find every shrine in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

Note: This article is a work in progress. We’ll continue to update it as and when we have more detailed information.

Chapter 1 Shrines

Forest of Wolves

Front Hills : Follow the path from your spawn point until you reach a chest. Turn right here for the Shrine.

: Follow the path from your spawn point until you reach a chest. Turn right here for the Shrine. Outside the Forest : After you defeat the Bullguard, follow the path uphill and head through the cave on the left.

: After you defeat the Bullguard, follow the path uphill and head through the cave on the left. Loong Claw Grove: You’ll need to revisit the area after receiving the Loong Scale in Chapter 2. Head to the Outside the Forest region and look for a large waterfall to the west. Use the Loong Scale to climb it for this Shrine.

You’ll need to revisit the area after receiving the Loong Scale in Chapter 2. Head to the Outside the Forest region and look for a large waterfall to the west. Use the Loong Scale to climb it for this Shrine. Guanyin Temple: Head right across the bridge from the Outside the Forest region to find a Wandering Wight. Defeat (or avoid) it, then head down to the wooden platform near the temple.

Bamboo Grove

Back Hills : After you defeat Lingxuzi, head through the back exit to find this Shrine.

: After you defeat Lingxuzi, head through the back exit to find this Shrine. Snake Trail : Follow the path from the previous Shrine until you reach a set of stairs near a river. Climb these stairs.

: Follow the path from the previous Shrine until you reach a set of stairs near a river. Climb these stairs. Marsh of White Mist: From the area where you fight Guangmou, take the stairs on the right-hand side.

Black Wind Cave

Cave Interior : Enter the cave and head passed the area where you fight the Whiteclad Noble. Go right at the fork to find this Shrine.

: Enter the cave and head passed the area where you fight the Whiteclad Noble. Go right at the fork to find this Shrine. Outside the Cave : Head through the curtains after defeating the Black Wind King.

: Head through the curtains after defeating the Black Wind King. Bodhi Peak: From the previous Shrine, follow the main path to a higher area.

Ancient Guanyin Temple

In addition to the above shrines, there’s a hidden one in the Grand Chamber at the Ancient Guanyin Temple, a secret location you can reach by ringing three bells in the areas where you fought Guangzhi, Guangmou, and Whiteclad Noble. Once you’ve unlocked it, you can fast travel to it just as with any other Shrine.

Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite

Chapter 2 Shrines

Sandgate Village

Village Entrance : From the spawn point, cross the river and head uphill.

: From the spawn point, cross the river and head uphill. Bottom of the Well : Defeat the Tiger’s Acolyte to get the Old Rattle Drum, and use it in three specific areas in Sandgate Village and Yellow Wind Formation. Doing this will let you enter the well. As with the Ancient Guanyin Temple, you’ll be able to fast-travel to the well after using it.

: Defeat the Tiger’s Acolyte to get the Old Rattle Drum, and use it in three specific areas in Sandgate Village and Yellow Wind Formation. Doing this will let you enter the well. As with the Ancient Guanyin Temple, you’ll be able to fast-travel to the well after using it. Valley of Despair: This Shrine is in the arena where you fight the King and Second Prince.

Crouching Tiger Temple

Temple Entrance : From the Valley of Despair Shrine, head through the First Prince Cave.

: From the Valley of Despair Shrine, head through the First Prince Cave. Cellar: To unlock this Shrine, you need to interact with the statue where you fought the Tiger Vanguard to open a hatch. Jump down and follow the path to find the shrine. You can also reach the cellar a little later on by taking a door next to the Windseal Gate.

Fright Cliff

Squall Hideout : From the Valley of Despair, take the right path across the bridge, then head through an archway to find this Shrine.

: From the Valley of Despair, take the right path across the bridge, then head through an archway to find this Shrine. Rockrest Flat : Head through the cave near the Squall Hideout. Which path you take doesn’t matter as they’ll both lead to the same location.

: Head through the cave near the Squall Hideout. Which path you take doesn’t matter as they’ll both lead to the same location. Hidden Loong Cavern: Use the Loong Scale on the falling sand near the Rockrest Flat Shrine.

Use the Loong Scale on the falling sand near the Rockrest Flat Shrine. Rock Clash Platform: Outside the area where you fought the Stone Vanguard.

Yellow Wind Formation

Windrest Bridge : From the area where you defeated the Tiger Vanguard, exit out onto the other side of the temple.

: From the area where you defeated the Tiger Vanguard, exit out onto the other side of the temple. Windrest Hamlet : Follow the path from Windrest Build.

: Follow the path from Windrest Build. Windseal Gate: From Windrest Hamlet, cross the Tiger’s Acolyte bridge and head through the cave.

To unlock this secret area, you need to find the Yellow-Robed squire – a drunken boar at Rockrest Flat. Complete the quest he gives you.

Sandgate Pass : After completing the Yellow-Robed Squire quest, follow the Squire through the doors in Rockrest Flat.

: After completing the Yellow-Robed Squire quest, follow the Squire through the doors in Rockrest Flat. Sandgate Bound: Head deeper into the desert past the Sandgate Pass. The Shrine is near a rock formation.

Chapter 3 Shrines

Snowhill Pass

Frost-Clad Path

Mirrormere

Pagoda Realm

Lower Pagoda

Upper Pagoda

Mani Wheel

Outside the Wheel

Snow-Veiled Trail

The Great Pagoda

Warding Temple

Bitter Lake

Turtle Island

North Shore of the Bitter Lake

Precept Corridor

Valley of Ecstacy

Mindfulness Cliff

Forest of Felicity

Melon Fields

Brook of Bliss

Towers of Karma

Longevity Road

New Thunderclap Temple

Temple Entrance

Mahavira Hall

Floating Sculpture Upper Level

Floating Sculpture Lower Level

Chapter 4 Shrines

Village of Lanxi

Estate of the Zhu

Webbed Hollow

Upper Hollow

Pool of Shattered Jade

The Verdure Bridge

Middle Hollow

Bonevault

Cliff of Oblivion

Lower Hollow

Hut of Immortality

The Purifying Stone

The Gathering Cave

Temple of the Yellow Flower

Mountain Trail

Forest of Ferocity

Court of Illumination

Purple Cloud Mountain

To reach this secret area, you’ll need to fight the Venom Daoist Boss in the Pool of Shattered Jade and Temple of the Yellow Flower. After the second encounter, he’ll paint on the wall. Interact with the painting to reach Purple Cloud Mountain.

Valley of Blooms

Bounds of Diety’s Abode

Petalfall Hamlet

Cloudnest Peak

Chapter 5 Shrines

Woods of Ember

Ashen Pass I

Camp of Seasons

Height of Ember

Ashen Pass II

Furnace Valley

Valley Entrance

Rakshaka Palace

The Emerald Hall

Field of Fire

Ashen Pass III

Fallen Furnace Crater

Chapter 6 Shrines

Verdant Path

Rhino Watch Slope

Deer Sight Forest

Mantis-Catching Swamp

Water Curtain Cave

Return Peak

Peak of Innocence

Birthstone

Heart of Birthstone

Still not had your fill of Black Myth: Wukong? Here’s how to find every spirit in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy