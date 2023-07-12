All Adler Letter Locations in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals might not be the biggest game of all time, but it’s still packed with secrets and side content. Of the optional tasks one ca take on though, few are as challenging as finding all of the letters left behind by Maggie Adler. That’s why we’ve crafted this detailed guide to help you find all the Adler Letter locations in Oxenfree 2 with as little hassle as possible.

We’ve also made this guide as spoiler free as possible, but do be warned that there are *Very Light Spoilers Ahead* due to some scribbles made on the map. You have been warned.

How to Find Every Adler Letter in Oxenfree 2

There are a total of 13 Adler Letters to track down in Oxenfree 2, and all of them are found in Camena proper. 12 are discoverable after you obtain the Climbing Gear, while the last Letter only appears after the other 12 have been collected.

Luckily, there are certain factors that make finding all of the Letters easier. Save for Tilia Point which has two collectibles to find, each major area you can freely explore has one Adler Letter for you to track down. You can receive hints as to the exact location of each letter by tuning into channel 140.0 on your Radio after you obtain the more powerful model at the North Camena Community Center.

If you’d rather make a beeline toward the Letters as soon as possible, we’ve detailed all of their locations down below.

All Mel Chapman Letter Locations in Oxenfree 2

We’ll kick off our guide covering all the Adler Letter locations with the exact spots where you can find the Letters made out to Mel Chapman. They can be found around the first few areas you gain access to in the game.

Letter 1 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The first of these is found at start of Pemmican Trailhead. Go forward from the lefthand entrance, and then take the first left. You’ll find a fallen log you can cross to reach an isolated patch of land, and the letter will be at its center.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 2 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The second letter is in Uptown Harbor, at the base of the flag pole. The flagpole can be found right above the general store.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 3 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The third Adler Letter is located in the upper-middle section of Copper Creek Trail, at the top of climbable section. From the jumpable rocks at the waterfall, head left and then turn right at the fork. Climb the rock wall to reach the outcropping, and the letter will be right in front of you.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

All JB Letter Locations in Oxenfree 2

Next up are the Adler Letters made out to JB. They’re found in both a central area and two of the areas on the right side of the map.

Letter 1 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The first letter is found the base of the waterfall in Tootega Falls. From the bridge, head down from the left or right toward the water and hop-able rocks. Go to the section in the middle of the hop-able rocks and you’ll find the letter.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 2 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The second JB Letter is in the upper right corner of Camber Cape. Head as far right as you can from the first transmitter toward the dead end of the trail. The Letter will be in front of the animal burrow.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 3 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The third JB Letter is found at the bottom left corner of Point Tilia. From the locked ranger gate, head left and cross the river toward the covered area up on the hill. Go down and left at the fork, and climb the rock wall down to find the letter. If you’re trying to grab every Letter as quickly as possible, scroll down to find out where to find Ingrid Letter 3 while you’re in the area.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

All Kenneth Young Letter Locations in Oxenfree 2

After that are the Kenneth Young Adler Letters. All three can be found in the areas on the right side of the map.

Letter 1 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The first is hidden in the lower right corner of the Waterhead Bluffs area. After exiting the mining cave, head right and up along the climbable gaps toward the small slope to the right. After reaching the slope, follow it down to the walkable section near the water. The Letter will be at a dead end on the left.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 2 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter number two is on the right side of Charity Point. After entering area via the caves, head right by jumping and climbing the separated rock holds and platforms. The letter will be on the platform to the right below the wooden stairs leading up.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 3 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The final Kenneth Young Adler Letter is located to the right of the main stretch of land at Horseshoe Beach. After crossing the main section, go up and over the arch that crosses the water and then head back down. Once you reach the shore, head left and you’ll find the letter down near the point where the right side of the arch meets the water. If it doesn’t appear when you first enter the area, clear all of the story-related content there and then check the location again on your way out.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

All Ingrid White Letter Locations in Oxenfree 2

The final trio of Adler Letters are postmarked to Ingrid White. They’re split between the left and right side areas, and the third letter in particular can be especially difficult to track down.

Letter 1 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The first letter is on the hill above the graveyard and to the left of the church in Garland Ghost Town. Simply travel into the area and over to the church. Then, head down into the graveyard and follow the hill path to the left up to some elevated land to the left of the church. The Letter will be visible there.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 2 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The next Letter is to the right of the payphone at Funnie’s, next to the dumpster. Simply head there, and look for the gleam.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Letter 3 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

The last Letter is in the upper right corner of Point Tilia, and it’s very well-hidden. From the Ranger’s Station, head down to the posting board and hop down the ledge next to it. Then, head right to go along a secret trail. Cross the fallen tree, and then head toward the right side of the circle path to find the letter.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

Final Adler Letter Location in Oxenfree 2

While that may cover every Adler Letter Location in regards to the trio sets, There’s still one last Letter to find. It’s addressed to Jacob, and can be found in front of the shed below Jacob’s house at Berenson Creek. As noted earlier though, it won’t appear until you’ve found all of the other Letters listed above.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

From the front door of the house, head all the way down to the shed with wheels and cogs scattered around it. The letter will be right in front of the door.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Night School Studio

And with that, you’ve found every Adler Letter location in Oxenfree 2. Doing so isn’t without its rewards either, as you gain not only valuable story context but also four Silver Trophies tied to each trio of Letters and a Gold Trophy tied to the full set. If you’re looking for help with anything else in the game, take a look at our related guides and articles down below.