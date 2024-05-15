Abiotic Factor requires you to keep your wits about you for survival. Amidst paranormal containment failures, military campaigns, and multidimensional chaos, mastering cooking skills becomes essential for survival in this treacherous landscape. So here’s a full in-depth Abiotic Factor cooking guide explaining everything about food in the game.

Abiotic Factor Cooking Explained

In Abiotic Factor, you can cook food in four ways, but not all of them are initially available.

You start with a frying pan and boiling water; you unlock soup-making at Cooking level 3, and oven-use at level 10. Improving your cooking skill enhances the quality and effects of your food, offering greater stat buffs besides just satisfying hunger and thirst. Investing time in cooking provides immediate sustenance, unlocks new recipes, and offers several in-game advantages. Each method has its own unique set of benefits and drawbacks.

Image Source: Deep Field Games

All Abiotic Factor Soup Recipes & Effects

After a day filled with experimenting, crafting, and battling laboratory creatures alongside friends on your dedicated Abiotic Factor server, there’s nothing quite like indulging in a steaming hot bowl of soup. Join us as we guide you through the art of cooking soups in Abiotic Factor, detailing the necessary ingredients and their effects.

Here are all the soup recipes, what they satisfy, and the bonus effects they provide in Abiotic Factor.

All Soups

Soup Name Ingredients Hunger Thirst Effect Meaty Stew 1x Peccary Chop, 1x Raw Alien Drumstick, 1x Raw Pest Rump 40 22 Heightened Senses Bland Pea Soup 1x Canned Peas, 1x Salt 20 20 Lightfooted Simple Tomato Soup 1x Super Tomato, 1x Salt 15 35 Souper Satisfied Pest Goulash 1x Raw Pest, 1x Raw Pest Rump, 1x Salt 30 10 Souper Satisfied Veggie Stew 1x Potato, 1x Anteverse Wheat, 1x Super Tomato 20 20 Living Off the Land Sustenance Soup Military M.R.E. 20 20 Quick Reflexes Potato and Sausage Stew 1x Raw Peccary Sausages, 1x Potato 30 18 Souper Satisfied Split Pea Soup 1x Peas, 1x Salt, 1x Pest, 1x Water — — Souper Satisfied Sweet Porridge 1x Melted Ice Cream, 1x Anteverse Wheat 20 20 Sweet Tooth Sugary Slop 1x Doznuts, 1x Jowlers, 1x Skip 20 20 Sugar High

All Harmful Soups

Soup Name Ingredients Hunger Thirst Effect Toxic Soup 1x Rotten Food or 1x Plastic Scrap 15 10 Sick Poop Soup 1x Feces 00 03 Sick and Stinky Killer Soup 1x Glass or 1x Tech Scrap 10 15 Death

All Soup Effects

Lightfooted: Provides a temporary boost in Sprinting and Sneaking XP acquisition. Souper Satisfied: Temporarily alleviates thirst and hunger. Heightened Senses: Temporarily enhances Blunt and Sharp Melee XP progression. Quick Reflexes: Temporarily boosts Accuracy and Reloading XP gain. Sick: May induce vomiting, reducing hunger. Death: Results in the player’s demise. Dangerous Radiation: Significantly elevates the Radiation meter. Sugar High: Slows down stamina depletion, but increases the frequency of bathroom breaks. Sweet Tooth: Temporarily enhances sustenance from consuming vending machine items. Living Off the Land: Temporarily increases Agriculture XP gain.

How to Make a Soup

To make soup in Abiotic Factor, you’ll need a pot and Cooking Skill level three (Soupsmith). Use a frying pan to cook gathered raw meat. Pots are usually found on stoves, often at Flathill. They can be picked up and moved. Leave the pot on the stove while exploring, but remember to empty it to prevent despawning.

Discover soup recipes by finding ingredients, learning from NPCs/players, picking up new items, or consuming recipe items. You may also find ready-made soup in a pot, allowing you to learn the recipe. Alternatively, craft a pot using two Staplers and three Metal Scraps at a Crafting Bench.

Making Good Soup in Abiotic Factor

To craft soup effectively, ensure your cooking skill is at level three or higher. The option to start as a Phytogenic Botanist gives you a head start at level two. Gather a cooking pot and water, and make sure you have access to a stove. Experiment with various ingredient combinations to create different soups, some of which offer beneficial buffs like skill XP boosts or hunger/thirst reduction.

However, be cautious as poor ingredient choices can lead to sickness or death. Additionally, avoid storing radioactive materials, particularly alien meats, near other food to prevent radiation contamination.

When preparing soup, use raw meat instead of cooked meat. However, ensure it’s not rotten, as using spoiled meat can result in poor-quality soup and potential stomach issues.

Image Source: Deep Field Games

Abiotic Factor Food List

Below are several foods in Abiotic Factor that satisfy hunger level, but also undergo decay over time.

Food Item Hunger Fill Decay Carefully Cooked Alien Drumstick 37 75 Carefully Cooked Exor Heart 26 500 Carefully Cooked Pest 20 75 Cooked Alien Drumstick 29 75 Cooked Pest 16 75 Cooked Pest Rump 16 75 Raw Alien Drumstick 22 60 Raw Carbuncie 6 60 Raw Exor Heart 10 500 Raw Pest 10 60 Raw Pest Rump 12 60

Here are some foods without decay that deal with Hunger:

Food Item Hunger Fill Carefully Cooked Pest Rump 23 Doznuts 20 Farm Puffs 20 Military M.R.E. 20 Nachos 18

These foods will fill up your Thirst.

Food Item Thirst Fill Fizz Bang 25 Pop Snarkle 25 Rootbear 25 Vit 25

These foods can deal with both Thirst and Hunger:

Food Item Hunger Fill Thirst Fill Decay Canned Peas 10 8 – Ice Cream 20 10 60 Leyak Essence -91 -91 – Potato 15 4 – Saltz 20 -5 – Super Tomato 20 20 120 Tomato 5 3 60

How to Cook With a Pan in Abiotic Factor

Using a pan is the simplest method of cooking in Abiotic Factor, requiring just a pan and some meat. While the pan exclusively cooks meat, a cooking pot can be utilized to prepare other materials into food. Meat, obtained from defeating enemies, serves as the primary source of sustenance in the game.

Additionally, you can create Bio Scrap by overcooking alien meat in a pan, although this is not recommended due to the likelihood of accumulating excess Bio Scrap.

However, knowing how to extract edible meat from aliens is crucial. Typically, stepping on a Pest results in Bio Scrap, but avoiding this allows you to obtain meat. Using a kitchen knife, you can then process their bodies into food, a technique applicable to most other biological adversaries.

Image Source: Deep Field Games

How to Cook With a Pot in Abiotic Factor

Alternatively, using a cooking pot offers a more challenging but more rewarding method of food preparation in Abiotic Factor. To utilize a cooking pot, your cooking skill must reach Level 3, although experience points can be naturally gained through cooking. For expedited skill advancement, consider acquiring the Nutritional Advisor job or the Hobbyist Chef trait.

Once your cooking skill is sufficiently leveled, soup-making becomes accessible. Simply locate a stove, acquire a cooking pot, and fill it with water. Adding various ingredients influences the type of soup produced. While many combinations yield “Bad Soup,” which is edible but unremarkable, certain dishes offer special bonuses.

Vending Machines

To wrap up this guide, let’s discuss vending machines in Abiotic Factor. While they may not be the most ideal food source, they shouldn’t be overlooked. In situations where cooking isn’t an option. If you’re low on food, vending machines can be a valuable alternative. Although consuming the food they provide won’t offer any additional benefits, it can still effectively alleviate hunger and thirst.

Image Source: Deep Field Games

This is all for our Abiotic Factor cooking guide. Hopefully, now you know everything about the available foods and best cooking options in Abiotic Factor. For more on the biggest games, check out the Type Soul Trello link and our Solo Leveling Arise tier list.

