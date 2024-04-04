PSA: You Should Try Climbing Some of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Mountains

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a much bigger game than its predecessor. This includes the game’s world map and even its much taller mountains. That’s why we are here to tell you that there is some worth in climbing Dragon’s Dogma 2’s mountains.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s map measures about 30 square miles, which makes it as huge as it feels. As you explore this large world, there are quite a few of its mountains you can scale on your own through clever use of spells, abilities, and pawn AI. Unfortunately, not every mountain will allow you to climb to its tallest peaks, as there are in fact invisible walls in certain locations that stop you from climbing too high.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

While it’s unfortunate that Dragon’s Dogma 2 wasn’t designed for players to explore every literal nook and cranny of its expansive environments, there are still plenty of reasons to spend hours climbing the ones you can scale. While the mountainous areas you can scale don’t take you to the very peak of the game’s world, the high areas you can reach prior hold many goodies you will want.

These goodies include the likes of chests, bonfires, ornate chests, piles of gold, and Riftstones. But above all else, you’ll find an absolutely gorgeous sight to behold, which can be worthwhile in its own right. Additionally, because you will often be so high up, there is a higher chance you may find some tougher opponents at these very vertical locations.

For instance, I was exploring some tall cliffs overlooking the sea east of Vermund. Upon reaching the top, there was a golem blocking the path. My pawns and I were fighting it when out of nowhere, a giant griffin showed up and did battle with us and the golem. It was an exceptional experience, and once I got past both those big baddies, there were 5,000 gold and two chests for me to plunder.

So, if you see a high-up point that looks like you might reach, it won’t hurt to try.

