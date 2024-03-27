Category:
How to Get Your Items Back in New Game Plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Check the lost and found.
Published: Mar 27, 2024 09:28 am
The arisen overlooking the lands in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an open world RPG that you can enjoy in its entirety more than once. Except, when you dive in yet again, some things carry over, including your items. Here is how you can get those items back in Dragon Dogma’s 2’s new game plus mode.

Getting Your Items Back in New Game Plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the cooler features of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that once you complete the game, you’re given the option to start over once more. Here is everything you get to take with you into the new playthrough:

  • Your character and created pawn.
  • All progress on vocations.
  • Your current level, stats, skills, and xp.
  • Gold and RC.
  • Every item, weapon, and armor outside of quest-related items.
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

What you may discover is that when you start up your new game plus playthrough, your items are initially missing. Thankfully, it’s easy to find all the items you worked so hard to obtain. You’ll find yourself back in the mining dungeon with the Gaoled Awakening quest. From there, you simply need to progress the main quest until you visit your first inn. This is where you can access your storage and find all of your items from your first playthrough.

Additionally, there is a chest in Melve that can be accessed by speaking to the barman in the tavern close to where you learn about vocations for the first time. So, don’t be alarmed when you boot into new game plus for the first time and don’t see your gear. Additionally, you will also find what your pawn had been carrying on them in your storage as well.

What’s interesting about the whole mechanic is that when you finish the game, you will be met with various warning messages once the credits have finished rolling. These messages will give you ample warning about how starting new game plus may stop you from discovering the game’s true ending, which won’t be spoiled here.

For more articles like this, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

