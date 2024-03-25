10 Things to Do After Beating Dragon’s Dogma 2

Congratulations! You successfully finished Dragon’s Dogma 2, and overcame everything the main story threw at you. The only problem is, you’re still eager to stay within the world the game offers, and want to know whether or not there’s anything worth doing in the post game.

Well, worry not, after doing some digging, we’ve uncovered 10 ways you can squeeze a bit more fun out of Capcom‘s fantastical title.

Start a New Game Plus Run

It should go without saying that your first and best option for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is its new game plus mode.

Through this mode, you can tackle the main story all over again with the added benefit of retaining all of your level-ups, skills, and some of your inventory. As a result, you can turn what was once a challenging ordeal into a breezy jaunt through a fantasy world, complete with battles that are more akin to a one-sided stomping where you get to be the steel-toed boot.

This is all in exchange for your quest progress though, so keep that in mind before you blast through the plethora of pop-ups warning you to only start this run when you’re ready.

Romance Some Characters

You wouldn’t be the only one who’s only just hearing that there’s romance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but rest assured that it’s well worth a look.

Throughout the game, there are certain NPCs you can woo with gifts and honeyed words. Once you grow close enough to them, you can engage in a relationship that makes your Arisen’s non-existent heart flutter and experience some touching moments between them and your beau of choice.

Just don’t expect every NPC to be susceptible to your wiles. If their dialogue doesn’t change with each interaction, then they’re likely not on the list of townspeople you can seduce.

Make Different Story Choices

It’s honestly surprising how many choices you can make in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you’d better believe it’s worth going back to see how they impact the plot.

Though not every choice radically alters the story, they can still lead to different interactions between you and the game’s NPCs. Likewise, they can contribute toward the ending you unlock, and some are integral to whether or not you can unlock the game’s true ending before the credits roll.

We recommend you pair this one up with a New Game Plus run, as it’s far easier to speed toward each choice than if you were to start an entirely fresh playthrough.

Stress Test the Game’s Physics

Look, you don’t need us to tell you that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has an exceptionally fun Physics system.

The second your character catches some air, there’s a non-zero chance that they’re about to become a tumbling rag doll. Enemies can likewise lob them across the map, and you can trigger a bevy of environmental effects that can leave your foes just as bouncy and in need of firm ground to catch them.

With all of this in mind, there’s really no reason for you not to test just how far this physics system can go. Experiment with just how durable you and the world’s characters are, and see if you can find some new or interesting ways to break the game across your leg like a twig.

Collect Every Seeker’s Token

Do you have dozens of hours to burn? If so, we’ve got the perfect Dragon’s Dogma 2 collectible for you to gather.

Tucked away in the game’s most hidden corners are the Seeker’s Tokens. Numbering 240 in total, these items can be exchanged for valuable items and gear; the best of which offer rare boons like increases to your carry weight, additional health, and much more.

To be clear though, these things are stashed in less than ideal spots. Consider pulling up a guide or swapping out your pawns for ones that can spot secrets a mile away before you attempt this task.

Collect Every Golden Trove Beetle

While you’re at it, you can also hunt down the game’s other elusive collectibles in the Golden Trove Beetles.

These luminous insects are scattered around the open world, and can be gathered by you or your pawns. While the latter might try to make you believe they’re only good for selling to merchants, these creatures can actually be consumed to permanently increase your carry weight limit. It’s only by 0.15 KG per Beetle, but that’s still nothing to sneeze at when you consider how many there are in the world to find.

Master Every Vocation

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a fine selection of different Vocations to choose from, and if you’ve got the time, then you can try to master them all.

While each plays similarly in terms of basic movements and attacks, every Vocation comes with its own abilities to learn and Augments to unlock. The latter can even be carried over to another vocation, which means it’s very beneficial to train up every Vocation until you can assign the best Augments to your class of choice.

There’s likewise Maisters to learn top-tier abilities from, and figuring out how to overcome each boss with a different Vocation makes for some excellent combat-based puzzle solving.

Create the Ultimate Pawn

There’s a surprising amount of depth that goes into crafting the best possible Pawn, and that means you can sink hours into the creation of the ultimate party member after you beat the game.

Outside of tweaking their appearance and mannerisms to catch the eye of other players, you can also outfit them with gear that perfectly compliments their role. Thieves can be given decent armor and weapons to ensure they can loot without issue, while sorcerers can prove potent damage dealers so long as they have the right staves and rings equipped.

Tinker with your Pawn until they feel perfect, and then set them loose on the game’s servers to see how they fare alongside other players.

Complete Every Quest

There are a ton of quests to complete in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and chances are you missed at least a few during your playthrough.

Fortunately, hindsight is 20/20, and New Game Plus gives you the opportunity to see what you missed out on. You can learn what that girl outside of the Apothecary wanted so desperately, save some foolhardy soldiers from an early grave, and otherwise become the hero of legend everyone makes you out to be.

Just remember that many of these quests come with a time limit, and tackle each at the best possible time. This is a lot easier to do if you have a guide on all the time sensitive quests open at all times.

“Fix” the Game’s Performance Issues

Ok, so stay with us on this one.

It’s no secret that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has some performance issues whether you play on PS5, PC, or Xbox Series X|S. Most players have deduced that this is due to how many NPCs and objects are in the game at once, and figure that you can improve the game’s performance by “eliminating” several hundred of these factors.

Is it morally questionable for the game’s hero to slaughter the populace? Undoubtedly. But hey, if it means you can finally see the game run smoothly — and after you have no reason to keep the NPCs around no less — then it’s worth a shot.

