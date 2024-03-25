Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 Performance Good? Specs, FPS, & Other PS5 Info

Dragon’s Dogma 2 definitely puts any hardware that runs it through the ringer, and that includes the PS5. As such, you may want to know: Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 performance good, or does it leave something to be desired?

Recommended Videos

Worry not, as we have the answers you’re looking for.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 Performance – Does it Run Well on PlayStation 5?

Image Credit: Capcom

Based on our time with the game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 ‘s performance on PS5 is a mixed bag.

On one hand, the game runs well enough in the open world. There’s not too much pop-in or muddy textures in the open world, which in turn allows the game to feel like a properly well fleshed out release on current gen hardware. It also functions well even with a few dozen NPCs on screen at once, which in turn allows the game to feel smooth enough for the majority of a playthrough.

But then, this is only when you talk about the open world. While in towns or cities, the title struggles much more to render everything well and tends to look al little worse. The draw distance is also significantly smaller, and NPCs have the tendency to disappear when not within a few feet of you if there are too many on screen.

There’s also the game’s base framerate to consider. In general, the game hovers around a locked 30-45 FPS, which can be noticeable to those who need their games to run at 60 FPS or better. This isn’t exactly a dealbreaker though, and the game retains a high quality feel thanks to its impressive graphics.

However, it can dip below this number when in towns and larger cities, or when big events with lots of moving parts occur on screen. This can make the game’s performance slow to a crawl, and does make for a less than ideal visual experience until everything settles back into place or you leave the game’s major city areas.

How to Improve Dragon’s Dogma 2 Performance

As for how you can improve the performance of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS5, there’s not much you can do until Capcom releases some patches to address its current issues.

There aren’t any options you can adjust to increase the framerate or textures, which in turn means there’s nothing players can do to alleviate the situation themselves. Modding the issues out would also be difficult, as the game only just released and it’s not as common for PS5 mods to be made for the latest releases.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but it also means there’s no pressure on you to fix the issue. Just hang tight, and hopefully Capcom will get these performance problems sorted sooner rather than later.

That’s everything we have on whether or not Dragon’s Dogma 2’s PS5 performance is good. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to start a new game and map level recommendations. Both can help to make your experience with the game that much more enjoyable.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more