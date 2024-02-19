All 22 Solo Leveling Arcs Ranked from Worst to Best

Solo Leveling is one of my favorite manhwas and when I finished reading it, I was left with nothing but regret that there wasn’t more. Although I missed some arcs more than the others, they all deserve their credit. So, here is a list of all Solo Leveling arcs ranked from worst to best.

*Anime only fans, please heed this warning: the list below is an S-rank article, which means that significant spoilers are ahead. Please be wary, and always consult with your local Hunter’s Association before braving uncharted territory!*

22. Retesting Rank Arc (Chapters 62-64)

In the last spot, we have the Retesting Rank arc. It’s pretty mediocre as there is nothing but edgy showcases of Jinwoo’s abilities. The chairman cheerfully nods as he acknowledges Jinwoos’s power and is glad that they finally have another S-rank hunter in Korea. Otherwise, it’s very uneventful and is mostly just filler chat.

21. Recruitment Arc (Chapters 108-110)

Next, the Recruitment arc is kind of tied for the most uninteresting Solo Leveling arc. It’s as short as the Retesting one and has just as few actors. The main happening is that the USA is trying to recruit Jinwoo, and they want to gift him an upgrade by Norma Selner, a hunter who is capable of unlocking other people’s potential. However, that doesn’t materialize as Norma learns that Jinwoo actually doesn’t have a limit.

20. Academy Arc (Chapters 180-200)

The Academy arc is the last (and one of the longest) of the Solo Leveling arcs. It tells the story of Jinwoo after he used the Cup of Reincarnation to change the world. Now, he gets to relive his high school years, meeting all the people he once knew, getting married, having kids, etc. It really isn’t a reason for hype, and if it weren’t for its length, it would be very close to being the lowest-ranked Solo Leveling arc.

19. Epilogue (Chapters 178-179)

Epilogue is another short one. It tells the events just before the Academy arc, where Jinwoo has returned to the past after managing to defeat the monarchs and save the human race. The highlight of this arc is the scene where he meets Cha Hae-In for the “first” time.

18. Yoo Jinho Raid Party Arc (Chapters 35-37)

In this arc, Jinwoo helps Jinho and a bunch of other low-rank hunters clear C-rank dungeons. He and his soldiers make it so easy that the fodder squad is basically just taking valuables out and not fighting at all. This smooth sailing operation attracts the attention of the White Tiger guild, who then try to recruit Jinwoo. However, he tricks them and manages to make a huge amount of money in the process.

17. Dungeon & Lizards Arc (Chapters 18-24)

In Dungeon & Lizards, Jinwoo goes to clear a C-rank dungeon with nine other people who seem pretty average. Then, it turns out that they were planning to kill one of the rich guys in the group for cash. If it weren’t for the cliches that, in my opinion, don’t suit Solo Leveling, this arc would’ve ranked higher.

16. International Guild Conference Arc (Chapters 140-149)

The International Guild Conference arc might’ve deserved a higher ranking, but the competition is getting serious right now. Here, Jinwoo represents Korea at a guild conference while the monarchs are starting a war with the rulers in the background. Christopher Reed, the third strongest hunter in the world, fights three monarchs at his mansion in a futile effort to stop them. This arc sort of marks the beginning of the end of the manhwa.

15. Instant Dungeon Arc (Chapters 13-17)

Instant Dungeon is the third arc in Solo Leveling, and it sees Jinwoo for the first time going on a dungeon run solo. He fights a giant snake called Kasaka and defeats it in a bone-chilling fight, finishing the run.

Afterward, he finds out that the whole dungeon was an augmented reality sort of event and that the monsters, including a massive golem, have started attacking the people outside. He, of course, defeats them without attracting unwanted attention. If it weren’t for the cliches at the end, it probably would’ve ranked in the top ten, if not the top five Solo Leveing arcs.

14. Demon Castle Arc (Chapters 56-61)

In the Demon Castle Arc, Jinwoo fights a skeletal boss that uses summons much the same way he does. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make a shadow soldier out of him, but he did get other valuable rewards. Most notably, the recipe to make Holy Water of Life, an item that could cure his sick mother.

13. Dungeon & Prisoners Arc (Chapters 25-34)

I really enjoyed this article, specifically because of Kang Taeshik’s personality and fighting style. He proved to be quite a challenge both for the surviving members of the Double Dungeon and Sung Jinwoo. Also, the way he accepted his defeat at the end felt rad, so he got extra points for that.

12. Red Gate Arc (Chapters 46-55)

Here, we have Jinwoo’s first Red Gate. While trying to teach his sister’s friend how to do hunter things, they end up trapped within the gate with high-tier monsters trying to kill them. The only way out is to defeat the S-rank boss, Baruka, who killed almost all the other party members. You can predict what happens at the end, but the whole fight with Baruka and the drama surrounding the conundrum they’ve found themselves in makes this arc pretty eventful.

11. Hunters Guild Gate Arc (Chapters 65-75)

Next, the Hunters Guild Gate arc. Jinwoo goes on to try an A-rank dungeon raid, posing as a regular Joe. There, he meets the strongest members of the guild for the first time, Choi Jong-In and Cha Hae-In. The next day, he goes with the weaker second squad. You already know what’s gonna happen: the whole operation gets derailed, and Jinwoo swoops in to save everyone. Also, this time, he has an epic showdown with Kargalgan (later Tusk), the S-rank orc shaman, making this whole arc pretty dope.

10. Japan Crisis Arc (Chapters 132-139)

The Japan Crisis arc happens right after Jingwoo returns from his second visit to the Double Dungeon. A massive S-rank gate appeared in Tokyo, and the Japanese hunters just couldn’t handle it. Jinwoo, the good guy that he is, travels to Tokyo confident that he can resolve the situation alone. A massive fight looking like it’s straight out of LotR ensues, and Jinwoo’s shadow army snatches the win.

Also, Jinwoo meets Legia, the Monarch of the Beginning and the one responsible for the gate’s appearance. The whole fight and the encounter with Legia were so cool that this arc should’ve ranked higher, but Solo Leveling is all about that, and the other arcs just depict it better.

9. Ahjin Guild Arc (Chapters 111-122)

At the start of this arc, Jinwoo creates his own guild, the Ahjin Guild. Cha Hae-In rushes to him so she can join right away, but he decides to test her first by letting her face Beru (Ant King). No spoilers regarding that part, but it’s the first time Hae-In and Jinwoo got close. So, this arc is ranking 9th. Deal with it.

8. Monarchs War Arc (Chapters 150-166)

Some of the most epic fights happened during the Monarchs War Arc. However, it only serves as the prelude to the final battle. There isn’t much besides fighting, and it’s not like Jinwoo could’ve lost to any of the monarchs he fought here. Nevertheless, it’s still pretty good compared to the ones above.

7. Reawakening Arc (Chapters 11-12)

The Reawakening Arc happens right after Jinwoo accepts the Courage of the Weak quest in the last chapter of the D-Dungeon Arc. He awakens in the hospital with all of his injuries healed and the System now active. It is the pivotal point of the series and the first time Jinwoo actually tries out the powers he received from the Architect.

6. Double Dungeon Arc (Chapters 123-131)

Double Dungeon Arc might’ve as well been named Payback Arc. Here, Jinwoo goes back to the dungeon he challenged at the start of the series to face the Architect and find out the truth behind his powers. This arc sheds light on essential Solo Leveling lore and deserves a very high ranking. However, the fight is a bit underwhelming, so it gets a number six.

5. Return to Demon Castle Arc (Chapters 76-89)

I know this is a controversial opinion, but I loved Esil and her part in this arc. She is intelligent and cunning, and she even helps Jinwoo in his fight with the Monarch of the White Flames, Baran. Yeah, that was after she tried to backstab him, but who cares? Esil passed the vibe check, and so does the Return to Demon Castle arc.

4. Final Battle Arc (Chapters 167-177)

The fourth spot goes to the Final Battle Arc. This is the culmination of the whole manhwa, and it sees Jinwoo fighting the last remaining Monarch, King of Dragons Antares. The fight is insane. A lot of the story gets revealed, too. All in all, it’s a great arc and possibly the most important one lore-wise.

3. D-Rank Dungeon Arc (Chapters 1-10)

The D-Rank Dungeon arc contains the first ten chapters of the manhwa. Sung Jinwoo goes to a seemingly easy dungeon and encounters the ominous stone statues. He then figures out the meaning behind the statues and decides to sacrifice himself so the other members of his party can run away. It’s thanks to this move that he got noticed by the Architect and received an opportunity to become a player in his game.

2. Job Change Arc (Chapters 38-45)

Job Change arc takes place in an instant dungeon created after Jinwoo accepts the quest to change his class. There, he meets with the Blood Red Commander, Igris. After a prolonged fight with Igris and a slew of summoned knights, he finally manages to complete the quest and earn a new title: Necromancer.

This is one of the most important Solo Leveling arcs, so it deserves a very high ranking. It sets the tone for the rest of the series and already determines at that point what path Jingwoo will take with his newfound powers.

1. Jeju Island Arc (Chapters 90-107)

Rank one on our list of Solo Leveling arcs is the Jeju Island Arc. A horde of monsters that have evolved to hunt humans has started invading the Korean mainland. Beru, the Ant King, starts mowing down S-rank hunters and forces Jinwoo to intervene. Then, by far, the best fight in the whole manhwa ensues between Beru and Jinwoo. All things considered, it’s a 10/10 arc and the only one I could re-read an infinite amount of times.