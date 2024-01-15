What Is the Smiling Statue in Solo Leveling? Answered

There are tons of creepy monsters and creatures to be found in Solo Leveling. That said, one of the most terrifying ones appear right at the start of the series. If you’re wondering what exactly the creepy smiling statue is in Solo Leveling, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains minor spoilers for the series, including some details about the origins of Jinwoo’s powers.

Solo Leveling Smiling Statue Identity Explained

The smiling statue makes its first appearance in the Double Dungeon arc of Solo Leveling, when Jinwoo and his party wander into the Cartenon Temple. The three commandments demand that they worship god, praise god, and show their faith to god. The “god” in these commandments refer to the smiling statue itself, sitting in the corner of the Cartenon Temple.

By the end of the ordeal, Jinwoo gets close to death, and is saved by the Courage of the Weak. This is a secret quest that’s part of a system designed by the smiling statue itself, who is later revealed to be The Architect.

The Architect wants to look for a suitable human vessel that he could take control of, and ultimately lands on Jinwoo after some persuasion on Ashborn’s part. His goal is to strengthen Jinwoo before ultimately sacrificing him, and that’s why he’s able to level up via the system.

The Architect is a very powerful being with high speed, strength, and durability. He also has near complete control of the system, and can strip Jinwoo of his powers if he pleased. He serves as the final boss of the Double Dungeon, and you can be sure that even though Jinwoo is now a certified badass Hunter, this won’t be the last we see of him.

That’s all you need to know about what the smiling statue is in Solo Leveling. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.