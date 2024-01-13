There are plenty of mysteries to be uncovered in Solo Leveling, not least of which is the source of protagonist Sung Jinwoo’s powers. If you’re wondering what Courage of the Weak is in Solo Leveling, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling manga, so turn away if you want to experience the story for yourself.

Solo Leveling Courage of the Weak Explained

As the show has been quick to tell us from the very start, Sung Jinwoo is an E-Rank Hunter. Not only that, he’s regarded as the weakest of all mankind. In Solo Leveling‘s first arc, Jinwoo finds himself in a dangerous double dungeon and while he’s able to help his friends escape, he eventually falls prey to the statues of Cartenon Temple.

Before he dies, however, a digital pop-up comes up in front of him, asking him to accept the Courage of the Weak.

The Courage of the Weak is a quest that’s part of a system designed by the Architect. And who exactly is the Architect, you ask? That’s the boss of Cartenon Temple — the creepy giant statue that calls itself God, forcing the Hunters to solve its three-tier puzzles in order to escape.

By letting Jinwoo accept the Courage of the Weak, he’s then able to access daily quests and instanced dungeons that let him gain experience points, level up, and become stronger as a Hunter.

Why Did the Architect Choose Jinwoo?

It’s revealed much later in the story that the Architect did not originally want to choose Jinwoo to receive the Courage of the Weak. However, Ashborn, AKA the Shadow Monarch, insisted on it.

This is because as the weakest Hunter in the world, Jinwoo was constantly on the brink of death and fighting for his life. As such, he was deemed best suited out of all the humans to handle the power of death, having almost experienced it so many times.

That’s all you need to know about what Courage of the Weak means in Solo Leveling. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.