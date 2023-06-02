How to Show FPS & Latency in Diablo 4

One of the super satisfying parts of being a PC gamer is sitting back and watching your rig absolutely eat up the latest new releases and running them at hundreds of frames-per-second (FPS). Or, if it doesn’t right from the off, tinkering with various graphics settings until it actually does… something I have to do on the regular! While sometimes you’ll need a third-party application running in the background to monitor FPS, other games provide players with the option to view their FPS. Diablo 4 is one such game, but you’ll need to know the quick and easy shortcut to turn it on. In this guide, we’ll explain how to show FPS and latency in Diablo 4.

First off, it’s worth noting that you can only view your FPS and latency data on PC. All you console players out there are fresh out of luck if you wanted to see how your game was running on your system.

Showing FPS and Latency in Diablo 4

To show FPS and latency in Diablo 4 on PC, simply press CTRL and R at the same time. Doing this once will enable the FPS counter in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, and doing it again will show latency, otherwise known as network data.

When you want to toggle these off, press CTRL and R at the same time again and they’ll be removed from your HUD.

What to Do If Diablo 4 Is Running at a Low or Inconsistent Framerate

If you’re noticing Diablo 4 isn’t running at a smooth FPS as you expected it to, there are a few things you can try to resolve the issue.

Check System Requirements: First, make sure that your system meets the minimum requirements for Diablo 4. If your graphics card isn’t powerful enough, or your processor’s not up to scratch, you may find that the game fails to maintain a steady FPS which can be really noticeable when things get chaotic on-screen, as we noticed playing on an old laptop during our time with the game. Don’t worry, switching over to our more powerful desktop saved the day!

If your PC meets the minimum requirements, make sure you’ve downloaded the latest graphics card driver from NVIDIA or AMD. Which one depends on the manufacturer of your graphics card. An outdated graphics driver can cause huge performance issues on the latest games. Around particularly high-profile releases like Diablo 4, AMD and NVIDIA will release new drivers for their GPUs to ensure they’re fully optimized for those lengthy sessions. Change Your Graphics Settings : The next thing to try is changing your graphics settings. By reducing down texture quality or anisotropic filtering settings, you can increase the framerate and performance of the game on your PC. This will come at the expense of the game’s visuals not looking quite as good. There are a ton of settings to tweak here, so play around with them and figure out the right balance for you.

: The next thing to try is changing your graphics settings. By reducing down texture quality or anisotropic filtering settings, you can increase the framerate and performance of the game on your PC. This will come at the expense of the game’s visuals not looking quite as good. There are a ton of settings to tweak here, so play around with them and figure out the right balance for you. Restart the Game: If all else fails, it’s always worth just exiting and reloading Diablo 4. Sometimes games just need a reboot to clear some buggy script and get working as intended again.

That’s everything you need to know on showing FPS in Diablo 4, as well as latency if you’ve been suffering from lag issues. Looking for more handy tips and tricks? We’ve got you covered, with a how to respec in Diablo 4 guide, how to upgrade healing potions, how to get crushed beast bones, and an explainer on that Overpower Damage stat to name a few.

