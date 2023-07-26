How to Get Coldiron Armor in Season of the Malignant

With Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant in full swing, we can all start our Season Journey and experience the new content and new items. More importantly, it comes with a battle pass featuring a series of tiers that, upon reaching, unlock special rewards like the Coldiron armor set. If you have no idea where to start, we’ll help you change that!

How to Obtain Coldiron Armor Set in Diablo 4

There are actually two versions of the Coldiron armor set in Diablo 4: Coldiron and Awoken Coldiron. The same can be said of the Coldiron weapons, off-hands, and horse armor. Unfortunately, all Coldiron-related cosmetics are locked behind the premium battle pass.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

While participating in Season of the Malignant, you’ll earn Favor from killing monsters, handing in quests, and completing Season Journey tasks. Think of Favor as experience; the more you earn, the more tiers you’ll unlock. For Coldiron armor and weapons, you must unlock their respective tier in the battle pass:

Tier 1 : Coldiron Barding

: Coldiron Barding Tier 3 : Coldiron Vessel

: Coldiron Vessel Tier 7 : Coldiron Sagaris Axe

: Coldiron Sagaris Axe Tier 9 : Coldiron Aegis Shield

: Coldiron Aegis Shield Tier 10 : Coldiron Hauberk chest armor

: Coldiron Hauberk chest armor Tier 11 : Coldiron Jambiya Dagger

: Coldiron Jambiya Dagger Tier 19 : Coldiron Shear Scythe

: Coldiron Shear Scythe Tier 20 : Coldiron Breeches pants

: Coldiron Breeches pants Tier 21 : Coldiron Lamina

: Coldiron Lamina Tier 26 : Coldiron Headsman

: Coldiron Headsman Tier 30 : Coldiron Bracers

: Coldiron Bracers Tier 31 : Coldiron Recurve

: Coldiron Recurve Tier 33 : Coldiron Greaves

: Coldiron Greaves Tier 39 : Coldiron Bastard Sword

: Coldiron Bastard Sword Tier 40 : Coldiron Casque

: Coldiron Casque Tier 50 : Awoken Coldiron Bracers

: Awoken Coldiron Bracers Tier 51 : Coldiron Estoc

: Coldiron Estoc Tier 57 : Gilded Coldiron Pillar

: Gilded Coldiron Pillar Tier 60 : Awoken Coldiron Greaves

: Awoken Coldiron Greaves Tier 61 : Coldiron Simulacra

: Coldiron Simulacra Tier 66 : Gilded Coldiron Crozier

: Gilded Coldiron Crozier Tier 70 : Awoken Coldiron Breeches

: Awoken Coldiron Breeches Tier 71 : Coldiron Maul

: Coldiron Maul Tier 76 : Gilded Coldiron Guillotine

: Gilded Coldiron Guillotine Tier 80 : Awoken Coldiron Hauberk

: Awoken Coldiron Hauberk Tier 81 : Coldiron Cudgel

: Coldiron Cudgel Tier 83 : Gilded Coldiron Arbalest

: Gilded Coldiron Arbalest Tier 85 : Coldiron Rod

: Coldiron Rod Tier 87 : Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe

: Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe Tier 89 : Awoken Coldiron Casque

: Awoken Coldiron Casque Tier 90: Awoken Coldiron Barding

Every time you unlock a piece of Coldiron armor (or weapon), it applies to all characters. Upon reaching the Coldiron Hauberk, for example, your Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, and Necromancer can wear it. The same goes for non-seasonal characters, too.

It’s a lot to unlock, and it won’t be until you’ve reached Tier 89 of Season of the Malignant that the last Coldiron armor piece is unlocked. The sooner you start, the better, which means completing Holding Back the Flood and continuing on with each chapter of the Season Journey. Keep your eyes peeled for new Aspects and unique items, too!