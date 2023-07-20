All Unique Items in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Leveling up your character is great and all, but if you really want to take your build to the next level, you’ll need to get your hands on some Unique items. Diablo 4 Season 1 is introducing six new Unique pieces of gear to the game, and here’s what you need to know about each one.

Diablo 4 Season 1 New Unique Items

There are a total of six Unique items getting added into Diablo 4 Season 1. There’s one item for each class, as well as a general one that can be used by all classes, and we’ve listed them all down below:

General

Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique Staff – World Tier 4): Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Barbarian

Azurewrath (Unique Sword): Lucky Hit – Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them.

Druid

Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace): Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer

Lidless Wall (Unique Shield): Lucky Hit – While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Rogue

Eaglehorn (Unique Bow): Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Sorcerer

The Oculus (Unique Wand): Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

How to Get Unique Items in Diablo 4

And as for how to actually get these Unique items in Diablo 4 Season 1, the answer is to just farm enemies over and over again.

On World Tiers 3 and 4 (Nightmare and Torment), enemies will have a small chance of dropping Unique items. You’ll also have a chance of getting them by farming Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons, and by defeating world bosses.

There’s no guarantee of getting these, and it’ll likely take you a bit of time before you’re able to collect all six Unique items in Season 1.

And those are all of the new Unique items getting added to Diablo 4 in Season of the Malignant. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.