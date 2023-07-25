Once you’ve made some progress in Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, you’ll receive the quest ‘Holding Back the Flood.’ It has two seemingly simply objectives: complete Chapter 1 and 2 of the Season Journey. Where’s the Season Journey located? What are the season chapters all about? All your questions will be answered with our Holding Back the Flood guide!

How to Complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 Season 1

Holding Back the Flood is one of the first major roadblocks during Season of the Malignant. Since Diablo 4 doesn’t give you much to go off of, here’s how it works:

Log into a seasonal character. If you have multiple seasonal characters, it doesn’t matter who you log in with. The Season Journey is shared between all seasonal characters. Open up the menu and visit the Season tab. You’ll find the Season tab in the same menu where your map is located. Open the Season Journey menu. In the Season tab, carefully navigate to the ‘Season Journey’ in the top-left corner. Complete Chapter 1. Under Chapter 1, there’s a series of tasks on the right. At least seven out of the nine tasks need to be complete to move onto Chapter 2. Complete Chapter 2. Same as Chapter 1, only this time you need to complete nine out of the 11 tasks in order to move past Chapter 2. Don’t forget to collect your rewards on the left-hand side!

With Holding Back the Flood completed in Diablo 4, you’ll then be able to move on with the next story quest for Season of the Malignant. Be sure your build is in tip-top shape or follow along with one of our guides, like our Rogue leveling build. Also be on the lookout for new Aspects and unique items added in Season 1.