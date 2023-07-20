All Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

With the release of Season of the Malignant, there are a few new Legendary Aspects for players to hunt down in Diablo 4. Aside from just getting the right gear for your characters, Aspects can really help to round out your build and take it to the next level. Here are all the new Legendary Aspects available in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Diablo 4 Season 1 New Legendary Aspects

There are a total of seven new Legendary Aspects that have been added into Diablo 4 Season 1. There are two general Aspects that can be used by all classes, as well as five new ones that can only be equipped by their respective classes. We’ve listed them all below for your perusal:

General

Audacity (Utility Aspect): When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds. Craven (Mobility Aspect): You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.

Barbarian

Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect): Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.

Druid

Subterranean (Offensive Aspect): Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer

Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect): Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.

Rogue

Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect): Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.

Sorcerer

Searing Wards (Offensive Aspect): After spending 200-100 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.

How to Get Legendary Aspects

Unlike in the base game where you could get some of the Legendary Aspects from dungeon clears, getting the new ones from Season 1 will likely require a bit more effort and RNG.

Whenever you kill enemies and get loot drops, there’s a chance that the loot you find may come with Legendary Aspects already attached to them. You’ll want to take the loot to any Occultist NPC in the game, then extract the Aspect from the piece of gear.

Once you’ve done that, the Aspect will remain in your inventory, and you can infuse it with any piece of gear of your choice.

And those are all of the new Legendary Aspects included in Diablo 4 Season 1.