Diablo 4 has officially taken over Twitch, with various streamers sharing hours of their adventures into the underworld. Now, not only can you kick back and watch your fellow players conquer hordes of undead enemies, you can get rewarded for it. Twitch Drops have officially gone live on the platform, and there are several in-game rewards to grab while you watch. If you’re wondering what all the items are, here is our guide to the Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: how to get Primal Instinct Mount & more.

How to Link Your Battle.net Account & Claim Twitch Drops

If you’re looking for a cool way to get some unique rewards for some of the best classes in Diablo 4 without necessarily going in the microtransaction direction, Twitch is a definite go-to.

Before you settle in to watch a stream and collect all those unique rewards, you’ll want to make sure that your personal Battle.net account linked to your Diablo 4 character is linked to your Twitch account. To do so, follow these steps:

Log in to your Battle.net account

Go to ‘Account Settings’

Click on ‘Connections’

Scroll down until you see ‘Twitch and click + Connect’ at the very bottom of the list, and click on it

Both your accounts should now be linked

Once all that is done, you’ll simply need to tune in to a live stream with Twitch Drops enabled for at least three hours. Other rewards require at least six hours of viewing.

Once you’ve earned a Drop, you will have seven days to claim the reward via the ‘Inventory’ menu on Twitch before it expires, so don’t leave it hanging. You also need to claim one drop before you can claim the next one.

If you want to know which streamers are eligible for these Twitch Drop rewards, consult the official list here.

How to Get Diablo 4 Primal Instinct Mount Twitch Drop

In addition to all of the other Twitch Drop rewards listed below, you can also get a unique horse mount called the Primal Instinct mount. To get the Drop, you’ll need to gift an eligible streamer with two Twitch subs of any tier.

This specific Drop will be available from June 5 at 4PM PST to July 2 at 11:59 PM PST, so make sure you tune in before it gallops away forever.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: Week One

June 5 at 4PM PST – June 11 at 11:59 PM PST

The following Twitch Drops are for the Rogue and Necromancer Classes.

Watching 3 hours of an eligible stream will earn you the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and the Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors. If you tune in for at least 6 hours you’ll also get the Matron Sigil Coffer and Progenitor Favor Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: Week Two

June 12 at 12AM PST to June 18 at 11:59 PM PST

The following Twitch Drops are for the Sorcerer class.

If you watch 3 hours of eligible stream, you’ll get the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor. After at least 6 hours, you’ll also earn the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: Week Three

June 19 at 12AM PST – June 25 at 11:59PM PST

The following Twitch Drops are for the Druid Class.

Watching 3 hours of a Diablo 4 stream will unlock the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor, and at the 6 hour mark you’ll also get the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: Week Four

June 26 at 12AM PST to July 2 at 11:59PM PST

The following Twitch Drops are for the Barbarian class.

The first 3 hours of watching a Diablo 4 stream will get you the Azurehand Skull-Crusher weapon, and at least 6 hours will unlock the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy.

That concludes our guide for Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: How to Get Primal Instinct Mount & More. We hope you found this helpful and let us know which drop you’re most excited for.

