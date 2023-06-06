All Diablo 4 Microtransactions & Prices

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Even though Diablo 4 is far from being cheap, the game is still offering microtransactions as Blizzard seems focused on bringing massive paid content to their most successful RPG. During its release week, the game already contains tons of cosmetic options within its shop. From skeleton-based armor to outfits that look like they’re from Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s up to the players to decide if they want to stand out or look plain. Have a look down below for all of the current microtransactions and their prices in Diablo 4.

Platinum

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Platinum is Diablo’s currency that can only be bought with real-life money. Platinum is exclusively used to acquire unique cosmetics or add-ons through the Shop — which we’ll talk more about below. These are the current Platinum prices:

200 Platinum: $1.99

$1.99 500 Platinum: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 Platinum: $9.99

$9.99 2,800 Platinum (2,500 + 300 free): $24.99

$24.99 5,700 Platinum (5,000 + 700 free): $49.99

$49.99 11,500 Platinum (10,000 + 1,500 free): $99.99

Cosmetics

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Obviously, Diablo 4 has tons of cosmetics, but some are exclusive to the Shop and can be bought with Platinum. On the Cosmetics page, we have a recommended page containing bundles with accessories, such as Back Trophies and Emotes, and equipment, which includes alternative looks for your clothes and weapons. Each of the five classes has its own section with different bundle options, and Mounts have a special category as well. Some items are exclusive to one class, meaning if you buy a Sorcerer emote it won’t work on your Rogue.

The prices of these cosmetic bundles vary from 800 to 2,800 Platinum depending on how many items each contains. We can probably expect a weekly rotation to the Shop since it refreshes in one week, meaning some of these offers might become quite rare in the future, depending on the store’s rotation.

Add-Ons

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

For this first week, there are only 2 add-ons available in the game. The Crypt Hunter bundle which contains cosmetics for your mount and weapons, plus 800 Platinum for $6.99, and the upgrade to Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition, sold for 1,000 Platinum only.

Those are all of the current microtransactions available in Diablo 4 — at least until the battle pass comes out, which is expected to drop in July. For more Diablo 4 guides, like if it’s better to sell or salvage your gear, check out the related links below!

About the author

Starleen Rivera Starleen is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and has been writing for entertainment sites for the past four years. She has a degree in Liberal Studies from SUNY Purchase. Some of her favorite games include Fortnite, Marvel Snap, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. If she's not gaming, she can probably be found drinking hot chocolate and reading a scary book. More Stories by Starleen Rivera

Related Posts