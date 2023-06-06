Should You Sell or Salvage Gear in Diablo 4? Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Once you finally hit Kyovashad, there are a lot of shops to check out. The first two you’ll likely come across first are the Armor Vendor and the Blacksmith, which are right beside each other. It can be quite confusing, as both of these places are willing to take your gear – but each with different purposes. So, is it best to hand over your items to Ronova or Zivek? Continue reading to find out if it’s best to sell or salvage in Diablo 4.

Is It Better To Sell or Salvage Gear in Diablo 4?

Overall, it’s more beneficial to salvage most of your gear – but some exceptions can be made to this. You’ll get better crafting materials from salvaging gear of a higher rarity, so it could be worth it to sell your items that are lower in quality.

Early on, I made the mistake of selling literally all of my unused gear in hopes of acquiring more gold. While this can be a nice way to grab some extra cash, it’s actually not difficult to earn gold without selling items. You can easily pick up some in-world currency by completing world events, raiding dungeons, working towards side quests, and simply exploring Sanctuary. These are all things you should be doing regardless, so it’s not like you’ll be going out of your way to find gold.

Materials, on the other hand, can only be gained through salvaging. It’s also worth noting that by salvaging your gear, you will unlock new styles to wear in your wardrobe – so if you like the style of a certain piece, you’re better off salvaging it so that you’ll be able to wear it as a skin over your current armor.

Personally, I always salvage gear that I’ve just unlocked for the first time so that I’ll be able to Transmog. I’ll typically sell the common items that I find myself picking up time and time again, or duplicates of clothes that I already have in my wardrobe. Upgrading gear is also important, and later in the game, those materials that you’ll gather from salvaging at the Blacksmith will be even more valuable. So – if you’re low on gold or have an abundance of common items, go ahead and sell them. If you want to get ahead on the material grind, or simply care a lot about fashion, then it’s a better idea to salvage your armor and weapons.

