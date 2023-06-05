How to Change Appearance & Transmog in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Any RPG fan knows that developing your character’s personality and outfit is just as important to the game as leveling up and getting new skills. Especially in an MMO, where real-life players may cross your path and inspect your gear. If you want to show off and have an impressive hero whose style other people will want to copy (I know I’ve certainly taken screenshots of other characters’ clothes already), then you’ll need to know how to alter your appearance and Transmog in Diablo 4.

How to Change Character Appearance in Diablo 4

To change your appearance, you first need to visit the wardrobe on your map, which you’ll find in the first city you’ll reach – Kyovashad. After opening up your closet, switch over to the “appearance” tab and you’ll have the option to change four traits:

Makeup

Jewelry

Markings

Markings Color

It’s essential to make sure you’re happy with the hairstyle, skin color, facial hair, and eye color chosen when creating your character because these things can’t be changed. If there are other aspects that you’d like to change within your appearance, or even if you’d like a different name, you’ll have to create an entirely new character.

How to Transmog in Diablo 4

For those of you who want to look your best while at a low level, even if you don’t have armor you like yet, you can head to the wardrobe and have a look at all of your gear and immediately make your character look as best as they can. Don’t be like me, who was running around Sanctuary with mismatched clothes all the way to level 15, until I realized I can hide my armor.

First things first, I’d recommend salvaging your unused armor instead of selling it, that way you’ll be able to unlock new styles to wear. To salvage your clothes, you have to head to the Blacksmith – this is where you’ll find him in Kyovashad.

Once there, you can mark any pieces in your inventory that you’d like to salvage as “junk” and then have Zivek destroy these items. Not only will you always be able to wear these styles later (just as a skin over your current armor), but you’ll also get some materials that can be used for upgrading armor later on.

After acquiring some new additions to your wardrobe, you’ll have even more to customize. If you’re like me when I didn’t have any decent-looking clothes, you’d probably rather just go with the unequipped look and change its color by selecting the gear and then choosing a pigment for it. Sorcerors with Body Type 1 get to wear a cute little bralette as their unequipped top, which I found went well with a variety of bottoms.

It’s also easy to make mismatched clothes go well together by selecting “apply to all” when deciding on a pigment for an item. Personally, I found that my outfits look best when having the same color top and bottom, but choosing a more natural color like brown for my boots. It seems sort of odd to have bright red boots that match my outfit a little too well. Oh – and also, if aesthetics are integral to your gameplay, you can also select variant styles for your weapon as well by switching from the armor tab to “items.”

And that’s how you can change your appearance and transmog in Diablo 4! We hope this guide helps you look good on your adventures. For even more tips, like how to get whispering keys, make sure to check out the related posts below!

