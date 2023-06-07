Can You Change Your Hair in Diablo 4? Answered

Blizzard Entertainment’s dungeon-crawling action-RPG is filled to the brim with eldritch horrors and demonic beasts to put six feet under. However, on your travels through the world of Sanctuary, it’s always important to, well… have a nice hair do, right? I mean, bad hair days are the absolute pits, no? So, it stands to reason, that some folks out there may be wondering the all-important question: Can you change your hair in Diablo 4? Down below, we’re going to answer just that. Let’s go!

Can I Change My Hair in Diablo 4?

Please don’t shoot the messenger but, no, once you’ve completed creating your character in the opening customisation section, you will not be able to change your hair in Diablo 4. In addition, you also won’t be able to change your name as well as a few other aesthetic choices, like your face and your skin tone, for example.

In other words, you’re going to need to make sure that your playable character’s avatar is absolutely perfect before heading out on your adventure in the hellish world of Diablo 4. Otherwise, you’re just going to have to grin and bear it as there’s currently no way to change your hair or skin tone, outside of restarting a brand-new character.

The good news is the character customisation options at the beginning of the game are diverse and varied, so there’ll be bound to be something that you’ll like somewhere in the mix. But be mindful as you won’t be able to change your hair later on your journey.

