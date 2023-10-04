Should You Kill or Spare Milko in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Treating Symptoms? Answered

In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Mr. Hands will ask you to complete three gigs before he helps you infiltrate the Black Sapphire. One of the missions you can take is the Treating Symptoms gig, where you are tasked to kill Milko Alexis.

Should You Kill Milko or Let Alan Finish His Operation in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

When you enter the operating room where Milko is hiding, an undercover NetWatch agent named Alan Noël will try to stop you. The man will explain his situation and attempt to convince you to let him complete his mission.

If you say, “I’m here to protect my client,” Alan will become hostile, forcing you to kill him alongside Milko. You can loot the agent’s body to obtain the office keycard and leave the Voodoo Boys’ hideout. Mr Hands will give you 8,000 Eurodollars, and the mission will be marked as complete.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

On the other hand, if you select the “Fine, finish your op” option, you can leave the base without entering a gunfight. Besides giving you 8,000 Eurodollars, Mr. Hands will also inform you that NetWatch will protect your client, Indira.

That’s not the end, though. After a few days have passed, Alan will give you an update about his mission, and you will trigger the Corpo of the Month quest. This is a very short mission where you need to return to the sewer grate you used to escape from the Voodoo Boys’ hideout. Near the entrance, you will discover a chest containing Quick Hack Suicide and Skill Shard: Netrunner.

Considering the extra rewards, I highly recommend sparing Milko and letting Alan finish his mission. There is no downside to helping the NetWatch agent, and you will only lose the two Tier 4 items if you kill Milko.

Now that you know the answer to whether you should kill Milko or let Alan finish his operation, you can pick up other gigs in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. I recommend taking the Dogtown Saints gig, where you must save a doctor named Anderson from a group of Scavs.