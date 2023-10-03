How to Complete Dogtown Saints Gig in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

While exploring Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you can pick up several gigs from Mr. Hands. One of the missions is Dogtown Saints, where you must rescue a doctor named Anthony Anderson.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Dogtown Saints Quest Guide

After speaking with Odell Blanco, you must make your way into the clinic and save Anderson. Since the Scavs have taken over the building, you can either shoot your way through or use stealth.

If you prefer to sneak in, there are two available entrances. First, you can go through the front door, but you need to have 11 points on the Body attribute to break the lock. Second, you can use the side entrance on the left side of the clinic.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Inside the building, you will encounter five enemies patrolling the area. Your objective is to reach the door on the right side of the altar.

Two Scavs will hang around in the basement, and you must enter the door on the other side of the room. You will discover a short hallway with two doors; the left one will lead you to Anderson and a Scav named Nika.

Should You Kill or Spare Nika in Dogtown Saints Quest?

When you barge into the room, you will interrupt a confrontation between Anderson and Nika. The woman demands the doctor to let her see her brother, Gaspar. Although you may want to shoot first and talk later, you can avoid bloodshed by convincing the two people to calm down.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Here are the dialogue choices you need to pick:

Everyone chill.

Just tell her, doc.

Go help yourself.

You killed him for parts?

Give Nika her brother.

Nika will get a bit violent, but she won’t kill Anderson. Once she leaves the room, you can speak to the doctor, who’ll order you to inform Odell. You can exit the building by taking the elevator at the end of the hall. Mr. Hands will immediately contact you once you step out of the clinic, and he’ll give you 8,000 Eurodollars.

Besides completing the Dogtown Saints gig in Phantom Liberty, Mr. Hands will also give you another mission called Run This Town. After Hansen’s death, Dogtown will be left without a leader, and your task is to influence the new choice for the next BARGHEST’s head.