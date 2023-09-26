Cyberpunk 2077: How to Respec Perk Points & Attributes

There’s an absolute ton of different Perks you can unlock and upgrade with your Perk Points in Cyberpunk 2077. All of this goes to make a V that plays exactly how you want them to. Of course, sometimes we make mistakes in the early hours with these decisions, and that’s where being able to respec your perk points comes in very handy. Here’s how to respec in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Respec in Cyberpunk 2077

To respec your Perk Points in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to purchase the Tabula E-Rasa from a Ripperdoc for 100,000 Eurodollars.

We found this at Viktor, the first Ripperdoc you meet as part of the main story in Cyberpunk 2077, but there’s a chance that other Ripperdoc’s will also hold a Tabula E-Rasa that you can use to respec your Perk Points, too.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

That’s a lotta Eurodollars, so this isn’t something you’re going to want to do willy-nilly. As such, make sure that you’re completely happy with the build you’re working towards in Cyberpunk 2077. Otherwise, it could be a costly mistake.

Once you’ve got the Tabula E-Rasa, all you need to do is equip it as one of your consumable items and then use it. This will wipe the metaphorical Perk slate clean, allowing you to reinvest your Perk Points however you see fit.

How to Respec Attributes in Cyberpunk 2077

The base game of Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the option to respec your Attributes. However, that changed with the 2.0 update. Now you can respec your Attributes at any point in the game by clicking the Reset Attributes button on your Character menu.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

However, this can only be done one single time per playthrough/file, so it’s best to save it. However, if you are missing trophies, you can always save before you respec and just reload your save when you have the trophy. This would be handy for Chrismas Tree Attack or Daemon in The Shell.

That’s everything you need to know on how to respec in Cyberpunk 2077. For more tips, tricks, and guides, head on over to our guide wiki or check out more of our coverage below.