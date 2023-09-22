Cyberpunk 2077 Trophy & Achievements List

Like every other AAA title out there, Cyberpunk 2077 comes with its very own achievements and trophies for players to unlock as they progress through the game. If you’re looking to get every last one of them, you’ve got some serious hours in Night City ahead of you. To help you out, you can see the complete Cyberpunk 2077 achievements and trophies lists below.
All Base Game Achievements & Trophies in Cyberpunk 2077
There are 44 achievements for Cyberpunk 2077 (45 trophies, including the Platinum). In order to avoid spoilers, you will find 31 of the normal achievements/trophies below. The 15 secret/hidden remainders are in a separate table below.
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|Description
|Trophy Rarity/Gamerscore Value
|Never Fade Away
|Unlock all Trophies
|Platinum
|The World
|Complete the main storyline
|Gold/90
|Breathtaking
|Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand
|Silver/30
|It’s Elementary
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson
|Silver/30
|I Am the Law
|Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings
|Bronze/20
|Greetings from Pacifica!
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica
|Silver/30
|The Wasteland
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands
|Silver/30
|Little Tokyo
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook
|Silver/30
|Mean Streets
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood
|Silver/30
|The Jungle
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo
|Silver/30
|City Lights
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center
|Silver/30
|Full Body Conversion
|Install at least one implant in each system and body part
|Bronze/15
|Gun Fu
|Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat
|Bronze/15
|Chrismas Tree Attack
|Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded
|Bronze/15
|Ten out of Ten
|Reach the max level in any skill
|Bronze/15
|Gunslinger
|Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver
|Bronze/15
|Two Heads, One Bullet
|Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot
|Bronze/15
|Rough Landing
|While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies
|Bronze/15
|Stanislavski’s Method
|Use a dialogue option related to V’s Lifepath 10 times
|Bronze/15
|Autojock
|Buy all vehicles available for purchase
|Silver/30
|Master Crafter
|Craft 3 Legendary items
|Bronze/15
|Daemon in the Shell
|Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack
|Bronze/15
|The Quick and the Dead
|Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed
|Bronze/15
|Must be Rats
|Perform the Distant Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself
|Bronze/15
|V for Vendetta
|After reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who kill you within 5 seconds
|Bronze/15
|True Soldier
|Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons
|Silver/30
|True Warrior
|Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using melee weapons
|Silver/30
|Right Back at Ya
|Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you
|Bronze/15
|The Wandering Foot
|Find all the tarot graffiti for the job Fool on the Hill
|Silver/30
|Frequent Flyer
|Find all fast travel dataterms
|Bronze/20
|Legend of the Afterlife
|Reach max Street Cred
|Silver/30
All Base Game Secret Achievements & Trophies
Here are all the secret/hidden entries that could be considered spoilers. Read ahead at your own risk.
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|Description
|Trophy Rarity/Gamerscore Value
|The Fool
|Become a mercenary
|Bronze/15
|The Lovers
|Steal the Relic
|Bronze/15
|The Hermit
|Find Alt Cunningham
|Bronze/15
|The Wheel of Fortune
|Interrogate Anders Hellman
|Bronze/15
|The High Priestess
|Talk with Hanako Arasaka
|Bronze/15
|The Devil
|Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka
|Silver/30
|The Star
|Leave Night City with Aldecaldos
|Silver/30
|The Sun
|Become a legend of the Afterlife
|Silver/30
|Temperance
|Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body
|Silver/30
|To Protect and Serve
|Complete River Ward’s storyline
|Bronze/15
|To Bad Decisions
|Complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline
|Bronze/15
|Judy vs Night City
|Complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline
|Bronze/15
|Life of the Road
|Complete Panam Palmer’s storyline
|Bronze/15
|Bushido and Chill
|Watch Bushido X with Rogue
|Bronze/15
There you have the complete Cyberpunk 2077 trophy and achievements list. We will be sure to update this with the Phantom Liberty trophies and achievements when those go live. For more tips, tricks, and guides on the game, head on over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide wiki, or check out more of our coverage below.