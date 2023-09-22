Cyberpunk 2077 Trophy & Achievements List

Like every other AAA title out there, Cyberpunk 2077 comes with its very own achievements and trophies for players to unlock as they progress through the game. If you’re looking to get every last one of them, you’ve got some serious hours in Night City ahead of you. To help you out, you can see the complete Cyberpunk 2077 achievements and trophies lists below.

All Base Game Achievements & Trophies in Cyberpunk 2077

There are 44 achievements for Cyberpunk 2077 (45 trophies, including the Platinum). In order to avoid spoilers, you will find 31 of the normal achievements/trophies below. The 15 secret/hidden remainders are in a separate table below.

Achievement/Trophy Name Description Trophy Rarity/Gamerscore Value Never Fade Away Unlock all Trophies Platinum The World Complete the main storyline Gold/90 Breathtaking Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand Silver/30 It’s Elementary Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson Silver/30 I Am the Law Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings Bronze/20 Greetings from Pacifica! Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica Silver/30 The Wasteland Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands Silver/30 Little Tokyo Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook Silver/30 Mean Streets Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood Silver/30 The Jungle Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo Silver/30 City Lights Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center Silver/30 Full Body Conversion Install at least one implant in each system and body part Bronze/15 Gun Fu Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat Bronze/15 Chrismas Tree Attack Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded Bronze/15 Ten out of Ten Reach the max level in any skill Bronze/15 Gunslinger Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver Bronze/15 Two Heads, One Bullet Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot Bronze/15 Rough Landing While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies Bronze/15 Stanislavski’s Method Use a dialogue option related to V’s Lifepath 10 times Bronze/15 Autojock Buy all vehicles available for purchase Silver/30 Master Crafter Craft 3 Legendary items Bronze/15 Daemon in the Shell Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack Bronze/15 The Quick and the Dead Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed Bronze/15 Must be Rats Perform the Distant Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself Bronze/15 V for Vendetta After reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who kill you within 5 seconds Bronze/15 True Soldier Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons Silver/30 True Warrior Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using melee weapons Silver/30 Right Back at Ya Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you Bronze/15 The Wandering Foot Find all the tarot graffiti for the job Fool on the Hill Silver/30 Frequent Flyer Find all fast travel dataterms Bronze/20 Legend of the Afterlife Reach max Street Cred Silver/30

All Base Game Secret Achievements & Trophies

Here are all the secret/hidden entries that could be considered spoilers. Read ahead at your own risk.

Achievement/Trophy Name Description Trophy Rarity/Gamerscore Value The Fool Become a mercenary Bronze/15 The Lovers Steal the Relic Bronze/15 The Hermit Find Alt Cunningham Bronze/15 The Wheel of Fortune Interrogate Anders Hellman Bronze/15 The High Priestess Talk with Hanako Arasaka Bronze/15 The Devil Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka Silver/30 The Star Leave Night City with Aldecaldos Silver/30 The Sun Become a legend of the Afterlife Silver/30 Temperance Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body Silver/30 To Protect and Serve Complete River Ward’s storyline Bronze/15 To Bad Decisions Complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline Bronze/15 Judy vs Night City Complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline Bronze/15 Life of the Road Complete Panam Palmer’s storyline Bronze/15 Bushido and Chill Watch Bushido X with Rogue Bronze/15

There you have the complete Cyberpunk 2077 trophy and achievements list. We will be sure to update this with the Phantom Liberty trophies and achievements when those go live. For more tips, tricks, and guides on the game, head on over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide wiki, or check out more of our coverage below.