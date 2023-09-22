Guides

Cyberpunk 2077 Trophy & Achievements List

Become a trophy hunting legend of Night City!

and
cyberpunk 2077 trophies and achievements

Like every other AAA title out there, Cyberpunk 2077 comes with its very own achievements and trophies for players to unlock as they progress through the game. If you’re looking to get every last one of them, you’ve got some serious hours in Night City ahead of you. To help you out, you can see the complete Cyberpunk 2077 achievements and trophies lists below.

All Base Game Achievements & Trophies in Cyberpunk 2077

There are 44 achievements for Cyberpunk 2077 (45 trophies, including the Platinum). In order to avoid spoilers, you will find 31 of the normal achievements/trophies below. The 15 secret/hidden remainders are in a separate table below.

Achievement/Trophy NameDescriptionTrophy Rarity/Gamerscore Value
Never Fade AwayUnlock all TrophiesPlatinum
The WorldComplete the main storylineGold/90
BreathtakingCollect all items that once belonged to Johnny SilverhandSilver/30
It’s ElementaryComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in WatsonSilver/30
I Am the LawComplete all Cyberpsycho SightingsBronze/20
Greetings from Pacifica!Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in PacificaSilver/30
The WastelandComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the BadlandsSilver/30
Little TokyoComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in WestbrookSilver/30
Mean StreetsComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in HeywoodSilver/30
The JungleComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo DomingoSilver/30
City LightsComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City CenterSilver/30
Full Body ConversionInstall at least one implant in each system and body partBronze/15
Gun FuKill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combatBronze/15
Chrismas Tree AttackComplete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploadedBronze/15
Ten out of TenReach the max level in any skillBronze/15
GunslingerShoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolverBronze/15
Two Heads, One BulletKill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shotBronze/15
Rough LandingWhile Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemiesBronze/15
Stanislavski’s MethodUse a dialogue option related to V’s Lifepath 10 timesBronze/15
AutojockBuy all vehicles available for purchaseSilver/30
Master CrafterCraft 3 Legendary itemsBronze/15
Daemon in the ShellKill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhackBronze/15
The Quick and the DeadKill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowedBronze/15
Must be RatsPerform the Distant Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourselfBronze/15
V for VendettaAfter reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who kill you within 5 secondsBronze/15
True SoldierKill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weaponsSilver/30
True WarriorKill or incapacitate 300 enemies using melee weaponsSilver/30
Right Back at YaKill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at youBronze/15
The Wandering FootFind all the tarot graffiti for the job Fool on the HillSilver/30
Frequent FlyerFind all fast travel datatermsBronze/20
Legend of the AfterlifeReach max Street CredSilver/30

All Base Game Secret Achievements & Trophies

Here are all the secret/hidden entries that could be considered spoilers. Read ahead at your own risk.

Achievement/Trophy NameDescriptionTrophy Rarity/Gamerscore Value
The FoolBecome a mercenaryBronze/15
The LoversSteal the RelicBronze/15
The HermitFind Alt CunninghamBronze/15
The Wheel of FortuneInterrogate Anders HellmanBronze/15
The High PriestessTalk with Hanako ArasakaBronze/15
The DevilHelp Takemura avenge the death of Saburo ArasakaSilver/30
The StarLeave Night City with AldecaldosSilver/30
The SunBecome a legend of the AfterlifeSilver/30
TemperanceLet Johnny Silverhand keep your bodySilver/30
To Protect and ServeComplete River Ward’s storylineBronze/15
To Bad DecisionsComplete Kerry Eurodyne’s storylineBronze/15
Judy vs Night CityComplete Judy Alvarez’s storylineBronze/15
Life of the RoadComplete Panam Palmer’s storylineBronze/15
Bushido and ChillWatch Bushido X with RogueBronze/15

There you have the complete Cyberpunk 2077 trophy and achievements list. We will be sure to update this with the Phantom Liberty trophies and achievements when those go live. For more tips, tricks, and guides on the game, head on over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide wiki, or check out more of our coverage below.

Related Posts

About the author

Cameron Waldrop

Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.

More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Comments