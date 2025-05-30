Unlock Football Legends Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 30, 2025
Previously known as Soccer Prime RNG, this game lets you assemble a team of top-tier soccer player cards, take on other decks, and annihilate them with their over-the-top stats! It takes a while before you manage to roll the rarest cards, but Unlock Football Legends! codes can speed things up.
All Unlock Football Legends List
Working Unlock Football Legends Codes
- 90KLIKES: 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (new servers only) (New)
- 85KLIKES: 3B Cash, a Lucky Lotion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (new servers only) (New)
- UPDATE14: 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (new servers only) (New)
- EMINENCE: 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions (new servers only) (New)
- ARCANEHYPE: 4B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions (new servers only)
Expired Unlock Football Legends Codes
- UIREWORK
- EXCLUSIVEUPD11
- EXCLUSIVEUPD10
- CONSOLESUPPORT
- CHRISTMAS
- ronaldosui
- release
- thxforplaying
- 3MVISITS
- UPDATE13
- UPDATE12
- UPDATE11
- UPDATE10
- UPDATE9
- UPDATE8
- UPDATE7
- UPDATE6
- UPDATE4.5
- UPDATE4
- UPDATE3
- UPDATE2
- UPDATE1.5
- 75KLIKES
- 70KLIKES
- 65KLIKES
- 60KLIKES
- 55KLIKES
- 50KLIKES
- 45KLIKES
- 40KLIKES
- 35KLIKES
- 30KLIKES
- 20KLIKES
- 15KLIKES
- 12KLIKES
- 10KLIKES
- 7KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 2KLIKES
- 1KLIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Unlock Football Legends
Here’s everything you need to do in order to redeem Unlock Football Legends! codes:
- Launch Unlock Football Legends! on Roblox.
- Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
- Press the Redeem button (3) and enjoy your rewards!
