Unlock Football Legends Codes (May 2025)

Messi, Ronaldo, and Ronaldihno - all icons in one place! Use Unlock Football Legends! codes to create a team of all-time GOATs.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: May 30, 2025 06:42 am

Updated: May 30, 2025

We added new codes!

Previously known as Soccer Prime RNG, this game lets you assemble a team of top-tier soccer player cards, take on other decks, and annihilate them with their over-the-top stats! It takes a while before you manage to roll the rarest cards, but Unlock Football Legends! codes can speed things up.

All Unlock Football Legends List

Working Unlock Football Legends Codes

  • 90KLIKES: 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (new servers only) (New)
  • 85KLIKES: 3B Cash, a Lucky Lotion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (new servers only) (New)
  • UPDATE14: 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (new servers only) (New)
  • EMINENCE: 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions (new servers only) (New)
  • ARCANEHYPE: 4B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions (new servers only)

Expired Unlock Football Legends Codes

  • UIREWORK
  • EXCLUSIVEUPD11
  • EXCLUSIVEUPD10
  • CONSOLESUPPORT
  • CHRISTMAS
  • ronaldosui
  • release
  • thxforplaying
  • 3MVISITS
  • UPDATE13
  • UPDATE12
  • UPDATE11
  • UPDATE10
  • UPDATE9
  • UPDATE8
  • UPDATE7
  • UPDATE6
  • UPDATE4.5
  • UPDATE4
  • UPDATE3
  • UPDATE2
  • UPDATE1.5
  • 75KLIKES
  • 70KLIKES
  • 65KLIKES
  • 60KLIKES
  • 55KLIKES
  • 50KLIKES
  • 45KLIKES
  • 40KLIKES
  • 35KLIKES
  • 30KLIKES
  • 20KLIKES
  • 15KLIKES
  • 12KLIKES
  • 10KLIKES
  • 7KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 2KLIKES
  • 1KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Unlock Football Legends

Here’s everything you need to do in order to redeem Unlock Football Legends! codes:

  • Unlock Football Legends Shop button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Unlock Football Legends Redeem Codes section
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Unlock Football Legends! on Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) and enjoy your rewards!

