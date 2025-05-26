Freestyle Football Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 26, 2025
Adorn your favorite team’s jersey, step onto the pitch, and show everyone what soccer is all about! No matter your skill level, teamwork is critical to winning games and climbing the ranks. With Freestyle Football codes, you can buy cosmetics to add some pizzazz to your play style.
All Freestyle Football Codes List
Working Freestyle Football Codes
- fe5a9e17-4c3f-4e3d-b86f-a63f224b1965: 65k Coins (New)
- SHIDOUPACKISCHEEKS: 10k Coins (New)
- helpmeiaccidentallyboughttherinanimationpackintheshopandnowilostmy50kplsgivemebackmy50kcoinsbroooo: 50k Coins
- TEIERI_ANRI: 25k Coins
- 1KMILESTONE: 150k Coins
- WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOANIMATIONPACKSILOVEANIMATIONPACKSANIMATIONPACKSMAKEMESOHAPPYTHEYMAKEMYANIMATIONSLOOKDIFFERENTSOILOOKUNIQUEBUTIDONTHAVETHEMONEYFORTHEMSOINSTEADIMGONNABEGFORACODEFROMTHEDEVSSOHEREYOUGOHERESYOURCODEFROMYOURSTRULY: 25k Coins
- ANTONYSPINTHEBIGBIGSPINTHEBIGGESTSPINOFTHEWORLDOFSPINS: 10k Coins
- DONTYOULOVESCISSORKICKINGISUREDOLOVESCISSORKICKINGITSONEOFTHEBESTSKILLSINFOOTBALLEVER: 15k Coins
- 6MVISITS: 20k Coins
Expired Freestyle Football Codes
- GKUPNEXT
- MBBRO
- CHILLYFSF
- SHOOTSKILL
- 5MVISITS
- 3MVISITS
- 1MVISITS
- 4MVISITS
- 4KLIKES
- RELEASE
- VARIS-SAN-GERMAUN
- 10KFAVORITES
- 3MVISITS
- 3KLIKES
- ALLIANSE-ARENA
- SORRYFORBUGS
- SORRYFORPRICE
- 2MVISITS
- TYFORSUPPORT
- GAMEMODEUPDATE
- 2KLIKES
- 5KFAVORITES
- STOREUPDATE
- SORRYFORRESET
How to Redeem Codes in Freestyle Football
Here’s a quick and easy way to redeem Freestyle Football codes:
- Launch Freestyle Football on Roblox.
- Join a server.
- Press the Codes button (1) at the bottom of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter code text box (2).
- Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.
