Freestyle Football Codes (May 2025)

Perform impressive skill moves, score goals like CR7, and redeem Freestyle Football codes to make your player the most stylish on the field!

Updated: May 26, 2025 We added new codes!

Adorn your favorite team’s jersey, step onto the pitch, and show everyone what soccer is all about! No matter your skill level, teamwork is critical to winning games and climbing the ranks. With Freestyle Football codes, you can buy cosmetics to add some pizzazz to your play style.

fe5a9e17-4c3f-4e3d-b86f-a63f224b1965 : 65k Coins (New)

: 65k Coins SHIDOUPACKISCHEEKS : 10k Coins (New)

: 10k Coins helpmeiaccidentallyboughttherinanimationpackintheshopandnowilostmy50kplsgivemebackmy50kcoinsbroooo : 50k Coins

: 50k Coins TEIERI_ANRI : 25k Coins

: 25k Coins 1KMILESTONE : 150k Coins

: 150k Coins WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOANIMATIONPACKSILOVEANIMATIONPACKSANIMATIONPACKSMAKEMESOHAPPYTHEYMAKEMYANIMATIONSLOOKDIFFERENTSOILOOKUNIQUEBUTIDONTHAVETHEMONEYFORTHEMSOINSTEADIMGONNABEGFORACODEFROMTHEDEVSSOHEREYOUGOHERESYOURCODEFROMYOURSTRULY : 25k Coins

: 25k Coins ANTONYSPINTHEBIGBIGSPINTHEBIGGESTSPINOFTHEWORLDOFSPINS : 10k Coins

: 10k Coins DONTYOULOVESCISSORKICKINGISUREDOLOVESCISSORKICKINGITSONEOFTHEBESTSKILLSINFOOTBALLEVER : 15k Coins

: 15k Coins 6MVISITS: 20k Coins

GKUPNEXT

MBBRO

CHILLYFSF

SHOOTSKILL

5MVISITS

3MVISITS

1MVISITS

4MVISITS

4KLIKES

RELEASE

VARIS-SAN-GERMAUN

10KFAVORITES

3MVISITS

3KLIKES

ALLIANSE-ARENA

SORRYFORBUGS

SORRYFORPRICE

2MVISITS

TYFORSUPPORT

GAMEMODEUPDATE

2KLIKES

5KFAVORITES

STOREUPDATE

SORRYFORRESET

Here’s a quick and easy way to redeem Freestyle Football codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Freestyle Football on Roblox. Join a server. Press the Codes button (1) at the bottom of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter code text box (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

