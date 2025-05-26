Forgot password
Freestyle Football Codes (May 2025)

Perform impressive skill moves, score goals like CR7, and redeem Freestyle Football codes to make your player the most stylish on the field!
Published: May 26, 2025 08:53 am

Adorn your favorite team’s jersey, step onto the pitch, and show everyone what soccer is all about! No matter your skill level, teamwork is critical to winning games and climbing the ranks. With Freestyle Football codes, you can buy cosmetics to add some pizzazz to your play style.

All Freestyle Football Codes List

Working Freestyle Football Codes

  • fe5a9e17-4c3f-4e3d-b86f-a63f224b1965: 65k Coins (New)
  • SHIDOUPACKISCHEEKS: 10k Coins (New)
  • helpmeiaccidentallyboughttherinanimationpackintheshopandnowilostmy50kplsgivemebackmy50kcoinsbroooo: 50k Coins
  • TEIERI_ANRI: 25k Coins
  • 1KMILESTONE: 150k Coins
  • WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOANIMATIONPACKSILOVEANIMATIONPACKSANIMATIONPACKSMAKEMESOHAPPYTHEYMAKEMYANIMATIONSLOOKDIFFERENTSOILOOKUNIQUEBUTIDONTHAVETHEMONEYFORTHEMSOINSTEADIMGONNABEGFORACODEFROMTHEDEVSSOHEREYOUGOHERESYOURCODEFROMYOURSTRULY: 25k Coins
  • ANTONYSPINTHEBIGBIGSPINTHEBIGGESTSPINOFTHEWORLDOFSPINS: 10k Coins
  • DONTYOULOVESCISSORKICKINGISUREDOLOVESCISSORKICKINGITSONEOFTHEBESTSKILLSINFOOTBALLEVER: 15k Coins
  • 6MVISITS: 20k Coins

Expired Freestyle Football Codes

  • GKUPNEXT
  • MBBRO
  • CHILLYFSF
  • SHOOTSKILL
  • 5MVISITS
  • 3MVISITS
  • 1MVISITS
  • 4MVISITS
  • 4KLIKES
  • RELEASE
  • VARIS-SAN-GERMAUN
  • 10KFAVORITES
  • 3MVISITS
  • 3KLIKES
  • ALLIANSE-ARENA
  • SORRYFORBUGS
  • SORRYFORPRICE
  • 2MVISITS
  • TYFORSUPPORT
  • GAMEMODEUPDATE
  • 2KLIKES
  • 5KFAVORITES
  • STOREUPDATE
  • SORRYFORRESET

How to Redeem Codes in Freestyle Football

Here’s a quick and easy way to redeem Freestyle Football codes:

How to redeem Freestyle Football codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Freestyle Football on Roblox.
  2. Join a server.
  3. Press the Codes button (1) at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Type in your code into the Enter code text box (2).
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

