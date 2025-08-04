UnExceptional Codes (August 2025) [Test]

Updated: August 4, 2025

Welcome to the craziest high school in the universe, where the math tests are the least of your problems. Better get some UnExceptional codes ready, because this intense Kengan-Ashura-inspired experience is going to test your fighting skills to their limit!

Working UnExceptional Codes

500Likes : 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 50 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP

: 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 50 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP 350Likes : 25k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 50 Coins, and 50 Grade XP

: 25k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 50 Coins, and 50 Grade XP Kywl120 : 15k Cash, 200 Experience, 50 Class Points, 45 Coins, and 25 Grade XP

: 15k Cash, 200 Experience, 50 Class Points, 45 Coins, and 25 Grade XP 250Likes : 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP

: 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP Fixes!: 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP

Expired UnExceptional Codes

150Likes

100Likes

UseCodeDessi

RELEASE

ReleaseSoon

SmallTest

Update2

FinallyANewCodeWow2024GoCrazy

Wave 0

CombatFixed!

Fixes

How to Redeem Codes in UnExceptional

Follow the steps below to redeem UnExceptional codes:

Launch UnExceptional on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open up your in-game phone. Click the cogwheel icon. Paste your code into the Enter code text box. Press Use to redeem your reward.

