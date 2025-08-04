Forgot password
UnExceptional promo art
Image via Symphonic Games
Category:
Codes

UnExceptional Codes (August 2025) [Test]

Dominate the battlefield with the UnExceptional codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Aug 4, 2025 08:35 am

Updated: August 4, 2025

Added new codes!

Welcome to the craziest high school in the universe, where the math tests are the least of your problems. Better get some UnExceptional codes ready, because this intense Kengan-Ashura-inspired experience is going to test your fighting skills to their limit!

All UnExceptional Codes List

Working UnExceptional Codes 

  • 500Likes: 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 50 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP
  • 350Likes: 25k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 50 Coins, and 50 Grade XP
  • Kywl120: 15k Cash, 200 Experience, 50 Class Points, 45 Coins, and 25 Grade XP
  • 250Likes: 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP
  • Fixes!: 50k Cash, 200 Experience, 35 Class Points, 75 Coins, and 75 Grade XP

Expired UnExceptional Codes 

  • 150Likes
  • 100Likes
  • UseCodeDessi
  • RELEASE
  • ReleaseSoon
  • SmallTest
  • Update2
  • FinallyANewCodeWow2024GoCrazy
  • Wave 0
  • CombatFixed!
  • Fixes

How to Redeem Codes in UnExceptional

Follow the steps below to redeem UnExceptional codes:

How to redeem UnExceptional codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch UnExceptional on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard to open up your in-game phone.
  3. Click the cogwheel icon.
  4. Paste your code into the Enter code text box.
  5. Press Use to redeem your reward.

