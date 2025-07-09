Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TRIANGULATE featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

TRIANGULATE Codes (July 2025)

Are the challenges becoming too hard? Use TRIANGULATE codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 9, 2025 05:33 am

Updated: July 9, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Dropping triangles into a hole may seem like an easy task at first, but the game will require plenty of quick thinking and essential upgrades as it moves along. Use TRIANGULATE codes to get all the free Vectors you need to roll for Runes and purchase Upgrades.

All TRIANGULATE Codes List

Active TRIANGULATE Codes

  • UPDATE2: 350 Vectors (New)
  • 1000CCU: 1k Vectors (New)
  • 500CCU: 500 Vectors (New)
  • THANKYOU: 500 Vectors (New)

Expired TRIANGULATE Codes

  • RUNES
  • UPDATE
  • 1KMEMBERS
  • 100KVISITS

Related: Soup Incremental codes

How to Redeem Codes in TRIANGULATE

Redeeming TRIANGULATE codes is the easiest of tasks—follow these steps:

How to redeem TRIANGULATE codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the CandleContent Games Roblox group.
  2. Launch TRIANGULATE in Roblox.
  3. Press the Settings button on the left.
  4. Input a code into the textbox.
  5. Press the Enter key to claim your freebies.

You need more free rewards, and we’ve got all the latest codes—so head straight to our Roblox Codes section right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author