TRIANGULATE Codes (July 2025)

Are the challenges becoming too hard? Use TRIANGULATE codes.

Updated: July 9, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Dropping triangles into a hole may seem like an easy task at first, but the game will require plenty of quick thinking and essential upgrades as it moves along. Use TRIANGULATE codes to get all the free Vectors you need to roll for Runes and purchase Upgrades.

All TRIANGULATE Codes List

Active TRIANGULATE Codes

UPDATE2 : 350 Vectors (New)

: 350 Vectors 1000CCU : 1k Vectors (New)

: 1k Vectors 500CCU : 500 Vectors (New)

: 500 Vectors THANKYOU: 500 Vectors (New)

Expired TRIANGULATE Codes

RUNES

UPDATE

1KMEMBERS

100KVISITS

Related: Soup Incremental codes

How to Redeem Codes in TRIANGULATE

Redeeming TRIANGULATE codes is the easiest of tasks—follow these steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the CandleContent Games Roblox group. Launch TRIANGULATE in Roblox. Press the Settings button on the left. Input a code into the textbox. Press the Enter key to claim your freebies.

You need more free rewards, and we’ve got all the latest codes—so head straight to our Roblox Codes section right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy