TRIANGULATE Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 9, 2025
Added new codes!
Dropping triangles into a hole may seem like an easy task at first, but the game will require plenty of quick thinking and essential upgrades as it moves along. Use TRIANGULATE codes to get all the free Vectors you need to roll for Runes and purchase Upgrades.
All TRIANGULATE Codes List
Active TRIANGULATE Codes
- UPDATE2: 350 Vectors (New)
- 1000CCU: 1k Vectors (New)
- 500CCU: 500 Vectors (New)
- THANKYOU: 500 Vectors (New)
Expired TRIANGULATE Codes
- RUNES
- UPDATE
- 1KMEMBERS
- 100KVISITS
How to Redeem Codes in TRIANGULATE
Redeeming TRIANGULATE codes is the easiest of tasks—follow these steps:
- Join the CandleContent Games Roblox group.
- Launch TRIANGULATE in Roblox.
- Press the Settings button on the left.
- Input a code into the textbox.
- Press the Enter key to claim your freebies.
Published: Jul 9, 2025 05:33 am