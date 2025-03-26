Forgot password
Train to Fight Codes (March 2025)

Use Train to Fight codes to get all the Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and other food items you need to build the perfect body.
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 09:11 am

Updated: March 26, 2025

Added new codes!

Ruling the streets isn’t easy if you’re just skin and bones. You’ve got to train hard to become tough and be able to beat anyone who questions your muscles. To get all the necessary nutrients for your training routine, use the help of Train to Fight codes.

All Train to Fight Codes List

Active Train to Fight Codes

  • NEW: 2 Hamburgers (New)
  • 100likes: 2 Sandwiches (New)
  • 1KLIKES: 2 Fried Chickens (New)

Expired Train to Fight Codes

  • There are no expired Train to Fight codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Train to Fight

Here’s are quick and easy guide on redeeming your Train to Fight codes:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Train to Fight in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner of your screen.
  3. Input a working code into the Enter code field.
  4. Press OK to grab your free goodies.

