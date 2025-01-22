Throne and Liberty Codes (January 2025) 

Updated: January 22, 2025
You are one of two people. Either a World of Warcraft player who is tired of making a separate character for different classes, or a Final Fantasy 14 player who is tired of hearing male miqo’te voice lines and want a different MMO. Well this MMO has it all, including Throne and Liberty codes.
All Throne and Liberty Codes List
Active Throne and Liberty Codes
- There are currently no active Throne and Liberty codes.
Expired Throne and Liberty Codes
- GEARGIFTINLIVE2
- PLAYREWARDINLIVE2
- SHOWCASE719
- DCAMA920
- THELEAPUPDATE
- FARM DUNGEON
- LEAPCOUPON
- DISCOPARTY09
- MORESKILLBOOK
- TRAITFORALL
- SHOWCASEGIFT
- BLESS4ALL
- PLAYTLTHX
- CUSOONAGAIN
- NICETOMEETUP
- MEETUPS2
- THXSEVERY1
- WEGOHIGHER
- MEETUPBYE
- 100DAYSFOOD
- 724ISCOMING
- TOTLLOVER
- WELCOME622
- THANKS100DAYS
- 719SPECIAL
- MOREWEAPON
- hauntedharvest2024
How to Redeem Codes in Throne and Liberty
Don’t get confused with the code redemption system on the official website, it is different from the one you are looking for which is located in the game. Follow these steps and you’ll know how to redeem Throne and Liberty codes:
- Launch Throne and Liberty on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the Coupon button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit Use and receive your goodies.
