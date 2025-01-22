Forgot password
Throne and Liberty Codes (January 2025) 

To unlock special items to make your grinding experiences less annoying like in other MMOS, use Throne and Liberty codes
You are one of two people. Either a World of Warcraft player who is tired of making a separate character for different classes, or a Final Fantasy 14 player who is tired of hearing male miqo’te voice lines and want a different MMO. Well this MMO has it all, including Throne and Liberty codes.

All Throne and Liberty Codes List

Active Throne and Liberty Codes 

  • There are currently no active Throne and Liberty codes.

Expired Throne and Liberty Codes

  • GEARGIFTINLIVE2
  • PLAYREWARDINLIVE2
  • SHOWCASE719
  • DCAMA920
  • THELEAPUPDATE
  • FARM DUNGEON
  • LEAPCOUPON
  • DISCOPARTY09
  • MORESKILLBOOK
  • TRAITFORALL
  • SHOWCASEGIFT
  • BLESS4ALL
  • PLAYTLTHX
  • CUSOONAGAIN
  • NICETOMEETUP
  • MEETUPS2
  • THXSEVERY1
  • WEGOHIGHER
  • MEETUPBYE
  • 100DAYSFOOD
  • 724ISCOMING
  • TOTLLOVER
  • WELCOME622
  • THANKS100DAYS
  • 719SPECIAL
  • MOREWEAPON
  • hauntedharvest2024

How to Redeem Codes in Throne and Liberty

Don’t get confused with the code redemption system on the official website, it is different from the one you are looking for which is located in the game. Follow these steps and you’ll know how to redeem Throne and Liberty codes:

How to redeem Throne and Liberty codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Throne and Liberty on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the Coupon button on the right side of the screen.
  4. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  5. Hit Use and receive your goodies.

