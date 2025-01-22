Throne and Liberty Codes (January 2025) 

Updated: January 22, 2025 Checked for new codes!

You are one of two people. Either a World of Warcraft player who is tired of making a separate character for different classes, or a Final Fantasy 14 player who is tired of hearing male miqo’te voice lines and want a different MMO. Well this MMO has it all, including Throne and Liberty codes.

All Throne and Liberty Codes List

Active Throne and Liberty Codes

There are currently no active Throne and Liberty codes.

Expired Throne and Liberty Codes

GEARGIFTINLIVE2

PLAYREWARDINLIVE2

SHOWCASE719

DCAMA920

THELEAPUPDATE

FARM DUNGEON

LEAPCOUPON

DISCOPARTY09

MORESKILLBOOK

TRAITFORALL

SHOWCASEGIFT

BLESS4ALL

PLAYTLTHX

CUSOONAGAIN

NICETOMEETUP

MEETUPS2

THXSEVERY1

WEGOHIGHER

MEETUPBYE

100DAYSFOOD

724ISCOMING

TOTLLOVER

WELCOME622

THANKS100DAYS

719SPECIAL

MOREWEAPON

hauntedharvest2024

How to Redeem Codes in Throne and Liberty

Don’t get confused with the code redemption system on the official website, it is different from the one you are looking for which is located in the game. Follow these steps and you’ll know how to redeem Throne and Liberty codes:

Launch Throne and Liberty on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the Coupon button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Use and receive your goodies.

