Image via Overlord: Online
Yggdrasil Codes Roblox (January)

Yggdrasil codes are here to help you become stronger.
Milica Brkovic

Updated: Jan 15, 2026 06:54 am

Updated: January 15, 2026
Added the latest codes!

With Yggdrasil codes, you will get a little extra help in making the character you want. The more you grow, the easier it will be to take over the open world. Keep in mind that these codes expire, so make sure to claim your freebies as soon as possible!

All Yggdrasil Codes List

Active Yggdrasil Codes

  • FreeTestRelease: Reward

Expired Yggdrasil Codes

  • SorryAboutTheData
  • 2k3kCelebrations
  • !1500YIPPEE
  • !AlphaRelease
  • !1000CommunityReached

How to Redeem Codes in Yggdrasil

Follow the steps below to redeem Yggdrasil codes:

How To Redeem Yaggdrasil Codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Yaggdrasil on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon at the top-left part of your screen.
  3. Type a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Submit to get your reward.

Check out Twinfinite’s Roblox Codes section to get new codes for numerous other titles.

