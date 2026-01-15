Yggdrasil Codes Roblox (January)

Yggdrasil codes are here to help you become stronger.

With Yggdrasil codes, you will get a little extra help in making the character you want. The more you grow, the easier it will be to take over the open world. Keep in mind that these codes expire, so make sure to claim your freebies as soon as possible!

All Yggdrasil Codes List

Active Yggdrasil Codes

FreeTestRelease: Reward

Expired Yggdrasil Codes

SorryAboutTheData

2k3kCelebrations

!1500YIPPEE

!AlphaRelease

!1000CommunityReached

How to Redeem Codes in Yggdrasil

Follow the steps below to redeem Yggdrasil codes:

Run Yaggdrasil on Roblox. Click the Codes icon at the top-left part of your screen. Type a code into the text box. Hit Submit to get your reward.

