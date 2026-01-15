Yggdrasil Codes Roblox (January)

Updated: January 15, 2026
With Yggdrasil codes, you will get a little extra help in making the character you want. The more you grow, the easier it will be to take over the open world. Keep in mind that these codes expire, so make sure to claim your freebies as soon as possible!
All Yggdrasil Codes List
Active Yggdrasil Codes
- FreeTestRelease: Reward
Expired Yggdrasil Codes
- SorryAboutTheData
- 2k3kCelebrations
- !1500YIPPEE
- !AlphaRelease
- !1000CommunityReached
How to Redeem Codes in Yggdrasil
Follow the steps below to redeem Yggdrasil codes:
- Run Yaggdrasil on Roblox.
- Click the Codes icon at the top-left part of your screen.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit Submit to get your reward.
Updated: Jan 15, 2026 06:54 am