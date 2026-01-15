My Anime Collection Codes (January 2026)

Complete the collection with My Anime Collection codes.

Updated: January 15, 2026 We added new codes!

Ever dreamed of building the ultimate anime card empire? Redeem My Anime Collection codes, grab your card packs, and get ready to flex! In this addictive collector’s paradise, you’ll rip open packs to discover over 50 anime cards for your personal binder.

All My Anime Collection Codes List

Active My Anime Collection Codes

MIDWEEKUPD: 1B Money

Expired My Anime Collection Codes

There are no expired My Anime Collection codes.

How to Redeem Codes in My Anime Collection

To redeem My Anime Collection codes, complete the following steps:

Run My Anime Collection in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side. Enter a code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

