Promo image for My Anime Collection.
Image via My Anime Collection
My Anime Collection Codes (January 2026)

Complete the collection with My Anime Collection codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 15, 2026 07:07 am

Updated: January 15, 2026

We added new codes!

Ever dreamed of building the ultimate anime card empire? Redeem My Anime Collection codes, grab your card packs, and get ready to flex! In this addictive collector’s paradise, you’ll rip open packs to discover over 50 anime cards for your personal binder.

All My Anime Collection Codes List

Active My Anime Collection Codes

  • MIDWEEKUPD: 1B Money

Expired My Anime Collection Codes

  • There are no expired My Anime Collection codes.

How to Redeem Codes in My Anime Collection

To redeem My Anime Collection codes, complete the following steps:

How to redeem My Anime Collection codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run My Anime Collection in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left side.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.