Clash Royale QR Codes (July 2025)

We've got the latest Clash Royale QR codes waiting for you right here!
Published: Jul 22, 2025 05:18 am

Updated: July 22, 2025

Added new codes!

The clock is ticking, the cards are in your hands, and you need to do everything in your power to destroy your opponents’ towers before you’re toast. If you’re itching for some exclusive drops as well as fabulous cosmetics, Clash Royale QR codes are here to help.

All Clash Royale QR Codes List

Active Clash Royale QR Codes

Expired Clash Royale QR Codes

  • There are currently no expired Clash Royale QR codes.

How to Redeem QR Codes in Clash Royale

Clash Royale promo art.
Image via Supercell
  1. Open the QR scanner app on your device.
  2. Scan the QR code from our article.
  3. Allow your device to launch Clash Royale, if prompted.
  4. Press Accept in the game when the pop-up appears to claim your rewards.

For plenty of amazing free rewards that’ll come in handy in many other games that you love, drop by our vast  Codes section and collect everything you can right now!

