Clash Royale QR Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025 Added new codes!

The clock is ticking, the cards are in your hands, and you need to do everything in your power to destroy your opponents’ towers before you’re toast. If you’re itching for some exclusive drops as well as fabulous cosmetics, Clash Royale QR codes are here to help.

All Clash Royale QR Codes List

Active Clash Royale QR Codes

Expired Clash Royale QR Codes

There are currently no expired Clash Royale QR codes.

How to Redeem QR Codes in Clash Royale

Image via Supercell

Open the QR scanner app on your device. Scan the QR code from our article. Allow your device to launch Clash Royale, if prompted. Press Accept in the game when the pop-up appears to claim your rewards.

