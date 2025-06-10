Superhero Academy Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 10, 2025
We added new codes!
Welcome to the best superhero-training institution on Roblox, where beings with extraordinary abilities become valiant guardians under the guidance of experienced mentors. If you want to wear your cape with honor and dignity, use Superhero Academy codes to hone your powers to their fullest and protect citizens from harm!
All Superhero Academy Codes List
Working Superhero Academy Codes
- cdchange: 2 Holo Discs (New)
- holodrive: 2 Holo Drives (New)
- holodisk: 2 Holo Discs (New)
- 2025gift: 1 Medium Gift Box
- giftupdate: 1 Medium Gift Box
- controllersupport: 1k Coins
- mobilesupport:1k Coins
- mehauras: 10 Aura Orbs
- superhero: 4 Aura Orbs
- endof2024: 500 Coins
Expired Superhero Academy Codes
- There are currently no expired Superhero Academy codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Superhero Academy
- Launch Superhero Academy in Roblox.
- Press the gift icon (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Type in a code into the Enter A Code text box (2).
- Hit the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.
Published: Jun 10, 2025 06:16 am