Superhero Academy Codes (June 2025)

The world needs heroes now more than ever! With hard work, proper training, and Superhero Academy codes, you can become your city's savior.

Updated: June 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to the best superhero-training institution on Roblox, where beings with extraordinary abilities become valiant guardians under the guidance of experienced mentors. If you want to wear your cape with honor and dignity, use Superhero Academy codes to hone your powers to their fullest and protect citizens from harm!

All Superhero Academy Codes List

Working Superhero Academy Codes

cdchange : 2 Holo Discs (New)

: 2 Holo Discs holodrive : 2 Holo Drives (New)

: 2 Holo Drives holodisk : 2 Holo Discs (New)

: 2 Holo Discs 2025gift : 1 Medium Gift Box

: 1 Medium Gift Box giftupdate : 1 Medium Gift Box

: 1 Medium Gift Box controllersupport : 1k Coins

: 1k Coins mobilesupport :1k Coins

:1k Coins mehauras : 10 Aura Orbs

: 10 Aura Orbs superhero : 4 Aura Orbs

: 4 Aura Orbs endof2024: 500 Coins

Expired Superhero Academy Codes

There are currently no expired Superhero Academy codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Superhero Academy

Superhero Academy

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Superhero Academy in Roblox. Press the gift icon (1) in the top-right corner of the screen. Type in a code into the Enter A Code text box (2). Hit the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

Explore our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy