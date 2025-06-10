Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Superhero Academy promo art
Image by The Academy Council
Category:
Codes

Superhero Academy Codes (June 2025)

The world needs heroes now more than ever! With hard work, proper training, and Superhero Academy codes, you can become your city's savior.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 10, 2025 06:16 am

Updated: June 10, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to the best superhero-training institution on Roblox, where beings with extraordinary abilities become valiant guardians under the guidance of experienced mentors. If you want to wear your cape with honor and dignity, use Superhero Academy codes to hone your powers to their fullest and protect citizens from harm!

All Superhero Academy Codes List

Working Superhero Academy Codes

  • cdchange: 2 Holo Discs (New)
  •  holodrive: 2 Holo Drives (New)
  •  holodisk: 2 Holo Discs (New)
  •  2025gift: 1 Medium Gift Box
  •  giftupdate: 1 Medium Gift Box
  •  controllersupport: 1k Coins
  •  mobilesupport:1k Coins
  •  mehauras: 10 Aura Orbs
  •  superhero: 4 Aura Orbs
  •  endof2024: 500 Coins

Expired Superhero Academy Codes

  • There are currently no expired Superhero Academy codes.

Related: Heroes World Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Superhero Academy

Superhero Academy

How to redeem Superhero Academy codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Superhero Academy in Roblox.
  2. Press the gift icon (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Type in a code into the Enter A Code text box (2).
  4. Hit the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

Explore our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content