Strongman Pull Simulator Codes (December 2023)

No one has to know you used codes.

If you’re looking to be the strongest and fastest person ever, Strongman Pull SImulator has you covered. You don’t have to do any of the hard work it takes to bulk up in real life, not when you can do it here.

We’d normally frown on performance enhancers, but these Strongman Pull Simulator codes are too sweet to pass up.

All Strongman Pull Simulator Coupon Codes

Strongman Pull Simulator is a relatively new game, so it comes as no surprise that it doesn’t have a bunch of codes to redeem. However, as of Dec. 7, 2023, you can redeem the following:

Lucky : Grants you a free rare Egg pet

: Grants you a free rare Egg pet Pomni: Use this code for a free legendary Pomni pet

All Expired Coupon Codes in Strongman Pull Simulator

As mentioned before, Strongman Pull Simulator is a pretty new experience on Roblox. Naturally, its list of expired codes is very short:

No codes have expired yet.

Can You Earn Free Rewards in Strongman Pull Simulator?

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

As a matter of fact, you can! Strongman Pull Simulator has multiple ways of collecting free items outside of using free codes. When you log into Strongman Pull Simulator, you’ll have the option to:

Spin a prize wheel (and get free spins every few hours)

Collect free gifts (by staying logged in)

Reward chests

And in-game events

Each option has its own UI button along the top and left-hand side. As for the reward chests, there are two: a Group Reward chest, which opens after you join the LuckGameStudio Roblox group and the Likes Reward Chest, which only opens after the game reaches a specific number of likes on Roblox.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming free items in Strongman Pull Simulator is as simple as it gets. After you log into Roblox and launch the game, look on the right-hand side for the code redemption window.

All you need to do is double-check the spelling for each code. They are not case-sensitive, so you’re safe to copy and paste from our list.

Now we can close the book on Strongman Pull Simulator codes for good, at least until new ones come out. Until then, check out other code guides, like Pet Simulator X or read up on the trade values in Pet Simulator 99.