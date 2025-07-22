Forgot password
Promo image for Steal Junk.
Image via junkcels
Category:
Codes

Steal Junk Codes (July 2025)

Gather more junk thanks to Steal Junk codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 22, 2025 06:44 am

Updated: July 22, 2025

We added new codes!

Trick people into buying junk at a high price, but make sure to protect it, as other players will try to snatch your wares and sell them themselves for a higher price. Use Steal Junk codes to earn more money and purchase more junk.

All Steal Junk Codes List

Active Steal Junk Codes

  • freecash: 5k Cash

Expired Steal Junk Codes

  • 1mvisits

How to Redeem Codes in Steal Junk

Redeeming Steal Junk codes is simple because all you need to do is complete the following steps:

How to redeem codes in Steal Junk.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Steal Junk in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the top-right corner.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

