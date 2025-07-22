Steal Junk Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025
We added new codes!
Trick people into buying junk at a high price, but make sure to protect it, as other players will try to snatch your wares and sell them themselves for a higher price. Use Steal Junk codes to earn more money and purchase more junk.
All Steal Junk Codes List
Active Steal Junk Codes
- freecash: 5k Cash
Expired Steal Junk Codes
- 1mvisits
How to Redeem Codes in Steal Junk
Redeeming Steal Junk codes is simple because all you need to do is complete the following steps:
- Run Steal Junk in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the top-right corner.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim goodies.
Published: Jul 22, 2025 06:44 am