Steal an Anime Codes (June 2025)

Don't let anyone else out-steal you! Redeem Steal an Anime codes and get all heroes for yourself!

Updated: June 16, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Collect anime characters, make them earn Cash for you, and then steal other people’s teams—what’s not to love in Steal an Anime? Better yet, you can redeem Steal an Anime codes for maximum gain with minimum effort. Check out the active codes below, and don’t wait for them to expire before trying to claim the goodies!

All Steal an Anime Codes List

Active Steal an Anime Codes

ANIME : 5K Cash

: 5K Cash STAR : 5K Cash

: 5K Cash JOYBOY : 15K Cash

: 15K Cash LOCKEDIN : 10 minutes door time

: 10 minutes door time DONE : Goja

: Goja Spoilers! Secret code: MONKEYSECRET: 4 minutes lock time

Expired Steal an Anime Codes

BOSS

CRAFTINGSOON

SAFETYFIRST

How to Redeem Steal an Anime Codes

Here are the simple steps to redeem codes in Steal an Anime:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Steal an Anime on Roblox. Go to Codes (the ABX button) on the right. Type in or paste your code in the Enter here! text box. Click on Redeem! to get your reward.

For more goodies in other Roblox games, don’t forget to check out our Roblox codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy