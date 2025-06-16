Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Steal an Anime featured image
Image via Monkey Pink Studio
Category:
Codes

Steal an Anime Codes (June 2025)

Don't let anyone else out-steal you! Redeem Steal an Anime codes and get all heroes for yourself!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 16, 2025 04:39 am

Updated: June 16, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Collect anime characters, make them earn Cash for you, and then steal other people’s teams—what’s not to love in Steal an Anime? Better yet, you can redeem Steal an Anime codes for maximum gain with minimum effort. Check out the active codes below, and don’t wait for them to expire before trying to claim the goodies!

All Steal an Anime Codes List

Active Steal an Anime Codes

  • ANIME: 5K Cash
  • STAR: 5K Cash
  • JOYBOY: 15K Cash
  • LOCKEDIN: 10 minutes door time
  • DONE: Goja
  • Spoilers! Secret code: MONKEYSECRET: 4 minutes lock time

Expired Steal an Anime Codes

  • BOSS
  • CRAFTINGSOON
  • SAFETYFIRST

Related: Steal a Brainrot Codes

How to Redeem Steal an Anime Codes

Here are the simple steps to redeem codes in Steal an Anime:

Redeeming codes in Steal an Anime
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Steal an Anime on Roblox.
  2. Go to Codes (the ABX button) on the right.
  3. Type in or paste your code in the Enter here! text box.
  4. Click on Redeem! to get your reward.

For more goodies in other Roblox games, don’t forget to check out our Roblox codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content