Steal an Anime Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 16, 2025
We found new codes!
Collect anime characters, make them earn Cash for you, and then steal other people’s teams—what’s not to love in Steal an Anime? Better yet, you can redeem Steal an Anime codes for maximum gain with minimum effort. Check out the active codes below, and don’t wait for them to expire before trying to claim the goodies!
All Steal an Anime Codes List
Active Steal an Anime Codes
- ANIME: 5K Cash
- STAR: 5K Cash
- JOYBOY: 15K Cash
- LOCKEDIN: 10 minutes door time
- DONE: Goja
- Spoilers! Secret code: MONKEYSECRET: 4 minutes lock time
Expired Steal an Anime Codes
- BOSS
- CRAFTINGSOON
- SAFETYFIRST
How to Redeem Steal an Anime Codes
Here are the simple steps to redeem codes in Steal an Anime:
- Launch Steal an Anime on Roblox.
- Go to Codes (the ABX button) on the right.
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter here! text box.
- Click on Redeem! to get your reward.
For more goodies in other Roblox games, don’t forget to check out our Roblox codes section!
Published: Jun 16, 2025 04:39 am