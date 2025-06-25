Squid Evolution Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 25, 2025 We found new codes!

In this Roblox experience, all you need to do is go around and eat to earn new levels, i.e., evolve your characters. You can also redeem Squid Evolution codes for EXP boosts and extra wins, which you can collect along with various pets! Jump in and get those freebies now before they expire!

All Squid Evolution Codes List

Active Squid Evolution Codes

I2PERFECT : 3 EXP Potions (New)

: 3 EXP Potions Magia : 3 EXP Potions (New)

: 3 EXP Potions Release: 2 Wins Potions (New)

Expired Squid Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Squid Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Squid Evolution Codes

Follow this method to redeem codes in Squid Evolution:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Squid Evolution on Roblox. Go to the in-game Shop. Hit the Codes button on the right. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box. Click Verify to redeem your reward.

