Squid Evolution featured image
Image via Squid Evolution
Squid Evolution Codes (June 2025)

Win the game by redeeming Squid Evolution codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 25, 2025 09:48 am

Updated: June 25, 2025

We found new codes!

In this Roblox experience, all you need to do is go around and eat to earn new levels, i.e., evolve your characters. You can also redeem Squid Evolution codes for EXP boosts and extra wins, which you can collect along with various pets! Jump in and get those freebies now before they expire!

All Squid Evolution Codes List

Active Squid Evolution Codes

  • I2PERFECT: 3 EXP Potions (New)
  •  Magia: 3 EXP Potions (New)
  •  Release: 2 Wins Potions (New)

Expired Squid Evolution Codes

  • There are currently no expired Squid Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Squid Evolution Codes

Follow this method to redeem codes in Squid Evolution:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Squid Evolution on Roblox.
  2. Go to the in-game Shop.
  3. Hit the Codes button on the right.
  4. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box.
  5. Click Verify to redeem your reward.

For more freebies in other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section.

