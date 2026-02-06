Skull Up Codes (February 2026)

Feeling overwhelmed? Get your Skull Up and use some codes!

Begin your ascent from a rookie skull to the Skull King, while collecting over 60 unique Skellies and forming the perfect skeletal team. Build your base, transform your enemies into bony warriors, and conquer the land. Don’t forget to use Skull Up codes for tons of essential goodies!

All Skull Up Codes List

Active Skull Up Codes

SKULLUP2026 : 100 Diamonds, 2 Hours of AFK Souls, and 2 Hours of AFK Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 2 Hours of AFK Souls, and 2 Hours of AFK Gold WELCOMEGIFT : 200 Diamonds, 10k Gold, 50 Skulls, and 10k Souls

: 200 Diamonds, 10k Gold, 50 Skulls, and 10k Souls UPTHESKULL : 2 Advanced Summon Cards and 3 Advanced Wraith Pacts

: 2 Advanced Summon Cards and 3 Advanced Wraith Pacts SUPER777 : 2 Advanced Summon Cards and 10 4-Star Skelly Frags

: 2 Advanced Summon Cards and 10 4-Star Skelly Frags SKULL777 : 1 Hour of AFK Gold, 10 Normal Summon Cards, and 1 Hour of AFK Souls

: 1 Hour of AFK Gold, 10 Normal Summon Cards, and 1 Hour of AFK Souls SKULL888 : 5 Arena Challenge Tickets and 10 Normal Wraith Pacts

: 5 Arena Challenge Tickets and 10 Normal Wraith Pacts SKULL999 : 200 Diamonds and 2 Advanced Summon Cards

: 200 Diamonds and 2 Advanced Summon Cards LD999 : 10k Gold, 10 Commission Reset Tickets, 10k Souls, and 50 Skulls

: 10k Gold, 10 Commission Reset Tickets, 10k Souls, and 50 Skulls NOx999 : 100 Diamonds and 5 Sunny Dice

: 100 Diamonds and 5 Sunny Dice BLUE999: 2 Advanced Wraith Pacts, 10 Normal Summon Cards, and 2 Advanced Summon Cards

Expired Skull Up Codes

There are no expired Skull Up codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Skull Up

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem Skull Up codes:

Launch Skull Up on your device. Complete the tutorial section. Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner. Go to Redeem Code. Input a code into the Enter a Redeem Code text box. Hit Claim to collect your freebies.

