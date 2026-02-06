Skull Up Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 6, 2026
Added new codes!
Begin your ascent from a rookie skull to the Skull King, while collecting over 60 unique Skellies and forming the perfect skeletal team. Build your base, transform your enemies into bony warriors, and conquer the land. Don’t forget to use Skull Up codes for tons of essential goodies!
All Skull Up Codes List
Active Skull Up Codes
- SKULLUP2026: 100 Diamonds, 2 Hours of AFK Souls, and 2 Hours of AFK Gold
- WELCOMEGIFT: 200 Diamonds, 10k Gold, 50 Skulls, and 10k Souls
- UPTHESKULL: 2 Advanced Summon Cards and 3 Advanced Wraith Pacts
- SUPER777: 2 Advanced Summon Cards and 10 4-Star Skelly Frags
- SKULL777: 1 Hour of AFK Gold, 10 Normal Summon Cards, and 1 Hour of AFK Souls
- SKULL888: 5 Arena Challenge Tickets and 10 Normal Wraith Pacts
- SKULL999: 200 Diamonds and 2 Advanced Summon Cards
- LD999: 10k Gold, 10 Commission Reset Tickets, 10k Souls, and 50 Skulls
- NOx999: 100 Diamonds and 5 Sunny Dice
- BLUE999: 2 Advanced Wraith Pacts, 10 Normal Summon Cards, and 2 Advanced Summon Cards
Expired Skull Up Codes
- There are no expired Skull Up codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Skull Up
Here are the steps you need to take to redeem Skull Up codes:
- Launch Skull Up on your device.
- Complete the tutorial section.
- Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner.
- Go to Redeem Code.
- Input a code into the Enter a Redeem Code text box.
- Hit Claim to collect your freebies.
Updated: Feb 6, 2026 09:56 am