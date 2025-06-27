Forgot password
Silver and Blood promotional artwork
Image via Vizta Games
Silver and Blood Codes (June 2025)

Life as a vampire can suck, but these Silver and Blood codes certainly don't!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 27, 2025 08:17 am

Updated: June 27, 2025

We found new codes!

Vampires aren’t vampires (sorry, Bloodborn) unless they’re involved in some hot stuff! That’s the primary point of this mobile title, but there’s some gameplay in there, too. Better yet, there are Silver and Blood codes for you to redeem, because we all need a Soothing Embrace or two now and then.

All Silver and Blood Codes List

Active Silver and Blood Codes

  • CX6DNN2222T: 50,000 Soli
  • Q43EPB2222U: 300 Moon Tear
  • A9EJTD2222V: 2 Soothing Embrace
  • SABCONTEST: 600 Moon Tear
  • SABLAUNCH: Free rewards
  • SAB0626: Free rewards

Expired Silver and Blood Codes

  • There are currently no expired Silver and Blood Codes.

How to Redeem Silver and Blood Codes

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards in Silver and Blood:

How to redeem Silver and Blood codes 1
Image by Twinfinite
How to redeem Silver and Blood codes 3
How to redeem Silver and Blood codes 2
  1. Launch Silver and Blood on your device.
  2. In the main screen, go to Settings.
  3. Under Account, go to Redeem Code.
  4. Enter your code in the text box.
  5. Tap Confirm to claim the reward.

