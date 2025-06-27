Silver and Blood Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 27, 2025
Vampires aren’t vampires (sorry, Bloodborn) unless they’re involved in some hot stuff! That’s the primary point of this mobile title, but there’s some gameplay in there, too. Better yet, there are Silver and Blood codes for you to redeem, because we all need a Soothing Embrace or two now and then.
All Silver and Blood Codes List
Active Silver and Blood Codes
- CX6DNN2222T: 50,000 Soli
- Q43EPB2222U: 300 Moon Tear
- A9EJTD2222V: 2 Soothing Embrace
- SABCONTEST: 600 Moon Tear
- SABLAUNCH: Free rewards
- SAB0626: Free rewards
Expired Silver and Blood Codes
- There are currently no expired Silver and Blood Codes.
How to Redeem Silver and Blood Codes
Follow these steps to claim your free rewards in Silver and Blood:
- Launch Silver and Blood on your device.
- In the main screen, go to Settings.
- Under Account, go to Redeem Code.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Tap Confirm to claim the reward.
Published: Jun 27, 2025 08:17 am