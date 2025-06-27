Silver and Blood Codes (June 2025)

Life as a vampire can suck, but these Silver and Blood codes certainly don't!

Updated: June 27, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Vampires aren’t vampires (sorry, Bloodborn) unless they’re involved in some hot stuff! That’s the primary point of this mobile title, but there’s some gameplay in there, too. Better yet, there are Silver and Blood codes for you to redeem, because we all need a Soothing Embrace or two now and then.

All Silver and Blood Codes List

Active Silver and Blood Codes

CX6DNN2222T: 50,000 Soli

50,000 Soli Q43EPB2222U: 300 Moon Tear

300 Moon Tear A9EJTD2222V: 2 Soothing Embrace

2 Soothing Embrace SABCONTEST : 600 Moon Tear

: 600 Moon Tear SABLAUNCH : Free rewards

: Free rewards SAB0626: Free rewards

Expired Silver and Blood Codes

There are currently no expired Silver and Blood Codes.

How to Redeem Silver and Blood Codes

Follow these steps to claim your free rewards in Silver and Blood:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Silver and Blood on your device. In the main screen, go to Settings. Under Account, go to Redeem Code. Enter your code in the text box. Tap Confirm to claim the reward.

If you’re looking for more free rewards in other mobile and PC games, you’ll find them all in our Codes Section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy