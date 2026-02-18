Forgot password
Ship Defense Simulator Codes (February 2026)

Use Ship Defense Simulator codes and prepare to jump to lightspeed!
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Feb 18, 2026 07:20 am

Updated: February 18, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Prepare to jump to lightspeed with a head start—use Ship Defense Simulator codes to load up on credits before the first wave hits! This isn’t just your average tower defense; it’s a high-stakes tactical showdown set in a universe far, far away.

All Ship Defense Simulator Codes List

Active Ship Defense Simulator Codes

  • 1MVisits: 200 Currency
  • Starter: 200 Currency
  • 5MVisits: 5k Currency
  • 4MVisits: 3k Currency
  • SDSreworked: 300 Currency
  • Season4: 15k Currency
  • 2MVisits: 200 Currency

Expired Ship Defense Simulator Codes

  • WEAREBACK
  • WE_ARE_BACK
  • Pregman
  • Christmas2024
  • Gullible
  • FREEDOM
  • RebelsGoBrrrr
  • Bee
  • Easter2025
  • FREEDOM2025
  • 3kMembers

How to Redeem Codes in Ship Defense Simulator

To redeem Ship Defense Simulator codes, complete the steps below:

  1. Run Ship Defense Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Complete a short tutorial.
  3. Press the Codes button in the top-left corner.
  4. Enter a code into the text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to grab goodies.

