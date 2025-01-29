Sheep Life Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 29, 2025 Added a new code!

Oh, to be a sheep in a pen without a care in the world. Build the ultimate sheep farm, harvest wool, and sell products to earn the most cash! You can either do it the hard way by grinding long and hard, or you can redeem some Sheep Life codes.

All Sheep Life Codes List

Working Sheep Life Codes

CoolWool: 200 Cash (New)

Expired Sheep Life Codes

There are currently no expired Sheep Life codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sheep Life

Follow the steps below to redeem Sheep Life codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Sheep Life on Roblox. Click the cog icon (1) in the bottom menu. Type in your code into the Text Here text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your code.

