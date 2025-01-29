Forgot password
Sheep Life promo image
Image via Paradise Productions
Sheep Life Codes (January 2025)

Become a fluff-tastic shepherd with Sheep Life codes.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 08:28 am

Updated: January 29, 2025

Added a new code!

Oh, to be a sheep in a pen without a care in the world. Build the ultimate sheep farm, harvest wool, and sell products to earn the most cash! You can either do it the hard way by grinding long and hard, or you can redeem some Sheep Life codes.

All Sheep Life Codes List

Working Sheep Life Codes 

  • CoolWool: 200 Cash (New)

Expired Sheep Life Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Sheep Life codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sheep Life

Follow the steps below to redeem Sheep Life codes with ease:

How to redeem Sheep Life codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Sheep Life on Roblox.
  2. Click the cog icon (1) in the bottom menu.
  3. Type in your code into the Text Here text box (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.