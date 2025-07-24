Scam Call Center Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 24, 2025 Added new codes!

Who knew that scamming people could be as easy as picking the correct option from the dialogue tree? Work your way up to becoming a manager, or call the police and get your annoying colleagues out of the way. If you need Bobux, Scam Call Center Simulator codes can help.

All Scam Call Center Simulator Codes List

Active Scam Call Center Simulator Codes

ONEMILLIONSCAMS : 3k Bobux (New)

: 3k Bobux MANDUDETREASURE : 2k Bobux

: 2k Bobux BALJEETGAMING: 500 Bobux

Expired Scam Call Center Simulator Codes

100KAMIRS

100PLAYAS

BOBUX1000

How to Redeem Codes in Scam Call Center Simulator

You can trust us—these are the real steps you need to take to redeem your Scam Call Center Simulator codes:

Run Scam Call Center Simulator in Roblox. Approach the Redeem Codes NPC at spawn. Press E on your keyboard to interact. Input a code into the Enter Code box. Click on Enter to claim your free goodies.

