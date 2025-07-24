Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Scam Call Center Simulator featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

Scam Call Center Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Scamming people is easier when you use Scam Call Center Simulator codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 24, 2025 06:39 am

Updated: July 24, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Who knew that scamming people could be as easy as picking the correct option from the dialogue tree? Work your way up to becoming a manager, or call the police and get your annoying colleagues out of the way. If you need Bobux, Scam Call Center Simulator codes can help.

All Scam Call Center Simulator Codes List

Active Scam Call Center Simulator Codes

  • ONEMILLIONSCAMS: 3k Bobux (New)
  • MANDUDETREASURE: 2k Bobux
  • BALJEETGAMING: 500 Bobux

Expired Scam Call Center Simulator Codes

  • 100KAMIRS
  • 100PLAYAS
  • BOBUX1000

Related: Build a Scam Empire codes

How to Redeem Codes in Scam Call Center Simulator

You can trust us—these are the real steps you need to take to redeem your Scam Call Center Simulator codes:

How to redeem Scam Call Center Simulator codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Scam Call Center Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Redeem Codes NPC at spawn.
  3. Press E on your keyboard to interact.
  4. Input a code into the Enter Code box.
  5. Click on Enter to claim your free goodies.

When you’re done scamming the elderly out of their life savings and you feel like turning over a new leaf, drop by our Roblox Codes section for many more noble experiences with a bunch of free goodies you can collect right now.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev